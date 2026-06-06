Anthony Head, Star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, Dies at 72

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Anthony Head, acclaimed actor known for his roles as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso. He died peacefully at age 72 from pneumonia complications. Co-stars and family share heartfelt tributes, celebrating his talent, kindness, and enduring legacy.

Celebrities have paid heartfelt tributes to Anthony Head after his death at age 72. Head was best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso - with his death coming just six months after that of his partner, the animal therapist and rights campaigner Sarah Fisher , who died of thyroid cancer aged 61.

His Buffy co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a poignant homage on Instagram, as she referenced his character from the show: '"Tell Giles I figured it out and I'm ok.

" Well I don’t have it figured out and I’m not ok. But I know I’m the lucky one because I knew you.

' 'Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world,' she added. The actress also posted several throwback snaps with Head, including a photo of the pair alongside her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. His other co-star David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the show, shared a photo of Head, writing, 'RIP, he was so kind and generous of a soul.

' James Marsters, who played Spike, wrote, 'There’s a hole in the World. Anthony Head has passed on from us. Celebrities have paid heartfelt tribute to Anthony Head after his death at age 72 - pictured in Buffy the Vampire Slayer with Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1997 Gellar paid a touching tribute as she shared several throwback photos of her and Head on Instagram She wrote: '"Tell Giles I figured it out and I'm ok.

" Well I don't have it figured out and I’m not ok. But I know I’m the lucky one because I knew you' 'He was an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of Buffy, and the best actor in the cast.

'He was the best of us. I was lucky to have known, and learned from him. He left the world a better place for his presence. Thank you Tony for all you gave.

' Read More Inside Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Anthony Head's love affair with partner of 40 years Actor Matt Lucas, who starred alongside Head in Little Britain wrote, 'I am very sad indeed to learn of the passing of Tony Head. 'When we were casting Little Britain, we were looking for a 'Tony Head-type', because we never imagined for a moment that the man himself would be interested, but he was. Lucky us.

He was unfailingly brilliant, and always so kind and warm. My heart goes out to Daisy and Emily.

' A statement from Head's daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, said: 'It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head. 'He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family. 'It has been, and forever will be, an honor and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.

'We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in – he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades. 'Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them.

'How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us. 'We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time. ' Head was best known as librarian Rupert Giles in the cult US supernatural TV series starring Gellar, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

Most recently, he played the villainous Rupert Mannion in Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso – serving as the foil to Hannah Waddingham's character Rebecca after she wins football club Richmond AFC from him in their divorce settlement. Brett Goldstein, who starred with Head in the show paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing: Anthony Head was a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person.

One photo she shared featured the pair alongside her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr She also posted a group photo where she and Head were seen smiling She also shared photos from one of their scenes together on the show, in which their characters reflected on life and death His Buffy co-star David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the show, shared a photo of Head, writing, 'RIP, he was so kind and generous of a soul' James Marsters, who played Spike, wrote, 'There’s a hole in the World.

Anthony Head has passed on from us' His Ted Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein lauded the 'brilliant' star in an Instagram tribute His death comes just six months after that of his partner, the animal therapist and rights campaigner Sarah Fisher Head was introduced to viewers through his appearances in Nescafe Gold Blend adverts opposite Sharon Maughan, where they began a romance over a cup of coffee Actor Matt Lucas , who starred alongside Head in Little Britain wrote, 'I am very sad indeed to learn of the passing of Tony Head' - pictured with David Walliams in 2007 'Infinitely charming and kind and fun and a joy. He will be sorely missed.

Love to his family.

' Other notable roles included playing the Prime Minister in Little Britain opposite David Walliams as his hopelessly devoted assistant Sebastian – later appearing in the live show – as well as the tyrannical Uther Pendragon in the BBC adaptation of Merlin. Known for his distinctive baritone voice, Head first rose to fame in the UK in the 1980s in the Nescafe Gold Blend television adverts.

He was one half of the Gold Blend couple, alongside Sharon Maughan, who began a slow-burning romance over a cup of coffee. The ads, which ran from 1987 to 1993, are one of the best-known examples of serialised advertising. His father was the film producer Seafield Laurence Stewart Murray Head, his mother the actress Helen Shingler, who died in 2019, while his brother is the actor and singer Murray Head.

Head's role in Buffy made him famous in the United States, but he left the regular cast during the show's sixth season, only appearing as a guest star until the series concluded. In a 2016 interview, he credited his long-term partner Sarah with being able to live in Los Angeles for five years as he filmed the show, despite daughters Daisy and Emily being just a few years old.

'I owe an enormous amount to Sarah. She knew I’d always wanted to work in America and when I got the chance, she said, go for it, I’ll hold the fort here,' he told The Guardian.

'In hindsight, it gave us all a wealth of opportunity, Buffy ran for seven seasons and I had the best time of my life. 'There were moments, though, when I thought I was insane and I would really struggle. I’d put the song Highway, Highway by Stephen Allen Davis on in my car, and just sit there and weep.

' Anthony Head was introduced to a younger generation of viewers in the BBC's adaptation of the legend of Merlin, appearing as the tyrannical Uther Pendragon Head most recently played the villainous Rupert Mannion, ex-owner of fictional football club Richmond FC, opposite Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso Head also acted opposite Walliams in Little Britain, playing the strait-laced Prime Minister opposite the comedian's hopelessly devoted assistant, Sebastian Head also acted in Motherland, Manchild, Silent Witness, Spooks, Doctor Who and My Family, as well as the film Repo! The Genetic Opera.

In July 2018, he joined the cast of BBC Radio 4 long-running drama The Archers, playing Robin Fairbrother. He was also a singer, appearing in the West End and recording music, including the album of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode, as well as solo endeavours.

Sarah Fisher, who died in December, was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs And Cats Home and patron of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary, and ran Tilley Farm, a sanctuary for rescued horses, ponies and donkeys. Their daughters are now actresses. Emily is best known for her role as Carli D'Amato in E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners, while Daisy has appeared in TV shows including Harlots, Shadow And Bone and The Gray House.

His brother, Murray Head, is also an actor best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated 1971 film Sunday Bloody Sunday, and for singing the 1984 single One Night In Bangkok from the musical Chess.





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Anthony Head Buffy The Vampire Slayer Ted Lasso Rupert Giles Sarah Michelle Gellar David Boreanaz James Marsters Actor Death Tribute Pneumonia Sarah Fisher Emily Head Daisy Head

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