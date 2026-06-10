This article ranks Anthony Head's top 10 TV roles, including his memorable performances in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Merlin, Ted Lasso, and more.

Anthony Head 's television debut was in 1978 and over the next four decades, he built one of the most varied careers, working across drama, comedy, fantasy and sci-fi.

He was best known to many as the tweed-wearing Watcher, Rupert Giles, in Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer and his final television role was in the equally popular Bridgerton, appearing as Lord Sheffield in 2022. Whether as the moral center of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the authoritarian King Uther in Merlin, or the charmingly toxic Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso, Anthony Head's performances were consistently charismatic.

Even in smaller or more experimental roles, he has left a lasting impression, often elevating the performances of those around him through his presence both on screen and on set, as well as in the hearts of his viewers. With a roster of extraordinary range, narrowing down his TV roles to just ten standout performances is no easy task.

Nevertheless, here is our ranking of the top 10 Anthony Head TV roles that you can revisit or discover for the first time





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Anthony Head TV Roles Buffy The Vampire Slayer Merlin Ted Lasso Rupert Giles King Uther Rupert Mannion Comedy Drama Fantasy Sci-Fi

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