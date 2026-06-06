Anthony Head's co-stars pay tribute to the Buffy and Ted Lasso star

, and the warmth he brought to sets both on-camera and off. The latter, especially, has been the subject of many tributes from his former co-stars in the wake of his death this week, as cast members frompartially addressed to Head’s daughters on her social media this weekend, saying, “Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world.

” David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, Amber Benson, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, and Emma Caulfield all issued similar messages, with Boreanaz writing “RIP. He was so kind and generous of a soul,” while, saying, “It was a perfect day. There were many of these moments with this amazing human who I was lucky enough to call my friend for 27 years.

”, writing, “There’s a hole in the world” and calling Head “the best of us,” Benson declared that “We’ve lost one of the good ones,” while Carpenter, reflecting that she’d spent less time with Head than many of her castmates,verse also paid tribute to Head, including his former co-star in the Gold Blend coffee commercials that introduced him to many TV viewers, Sharon Maughan, who, “I loved working with him. I thought he was a lovely man.

” Matt Lucas, who cast Head in a recurring part in his British sketch comedy series called him “unfailingly brilliant, and always so kind and warm. ” And Brett Goldstein, a star and writer on Head’s last major role, his recurring villain part on , called him, “a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person.

” Head has also been memorialized by the Battersea Dogs And Cats Home, where he served asfor many years. “Anthony’s kindness, generosity, and dedication to animal welfare made a lasting impact on our charity and the lives of so many dogs and cats,” the center wrote in a statement.

“He was a true advocate for rescue animals and a much loved member of the Battersea family. ”





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