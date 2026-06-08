Anthony Head Passes Away at 71, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Anthony Head, known for Buffy and Ted Lasso, died June 5, 2026 from pneumonia. Co-stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Brett Goldstein honor his kindness and talent.

Anthony Head , the beloved British actor known for his roles in Ted Lasso and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, passed away on June 5, 2026, due to complications from pneumonia.

He was 71. Head's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from his co-stars and fans alike, highlighting his immense talent and kind-hearted nature. Over his decades-long career, Head became a cherished figure in television, particularly for his portrayal of Rupert Giles, the wise and caring Watcher in Buffy, and as the detestable yet charming Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso. His ability to bring depth and humanity to every role earned him admiration from peers and audiences worldwide.

The news of his passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, with many mourning the loss of a true artist. Tributes from the Ted Lasso family were among the first to surface. Brett Goldstein, who played Roy Kent, described Head as a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world. He marveled at Head's skill, noting that he was infinitely charming and kind and fun and a joy.

Goldstein expressed that Head would be sorely missed and sent love to his family. Jeremy Swift, who portrayed Higgins, shared a simple but heartfelt farewell: Goodbye Tony, we adored you. Rest in Peace, my friend. These words reflect the deep bond Head formed with his castmates, turning a fictional workplace into a real one built on mutual respect and affection.

The show's creator, Jason Sudeikis, also released a statement praising Head's professionalism and warmth, though it was not included in the initial outpouring. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer community, where Head played the iconic Giles, reacted with profound grief. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy, posted a moving message: 'Tell Giles I figured it out and I'm ok. Well I don't have it figured out and I'm not ok.

But I know I'm the lucky one because I knew you.

' She thanked his daughters Daisy and Emily for sharing their dad with the world. Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia, reflected on how Head brought life to a father figure for so many fans. She added that fans far and wide are grieving, and she is deeply sorry for their loss.

James Marsters, known for Spike, noted a hole in the world and called Head an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on set, as well as the best actor in the cast. Emma Caulfield, who played Anya, praised Head as kind, wise, and a guide in troubled times. David Boreanaz and Eliza Dushku also sent short but sweet messages, and other co-stars like Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green joined in the remembrance.

Head's legacy as a mentor and friend on and off screen is undeniable, leaving an indelible mark on all who worked with him. Beyond these tributes, Head's career spanned film, stage, and voice work. He was a classically trained actor who brought gravitas to every project, from his early role in the British comedy series The Comic Strip Presents to his memorable turn in the musical film Repo! The Genetic Opera.

His portrayal of Giles in Buffy became a cornerstone of the show, earning him a dedicated fanbase. In Ted Lasso, he played the antagonistic Rupert, a character so convincingly unpleasant that it showcased Head's versatility. Head is survived by his children Daisy and Emily, who have also pursued careers in the arts. His contributions to television and the lives he touched will not be forgotten.

As Emma Caulfield wrote, 'You were so loved. Impossible to caption. You are so missed. Rest in peace with your beautiful Sarah-Emma.

' The world has lost a brilliant actor and a wonderful human being





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anthony Head Death Tributes Ted Lasso Buffy The Vampire Slayer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72Actor Anthony Head, known for his roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ted Lasso,” has died at 72.

Read more »

Anthony Head could do it allAnthony Head could do it all

Read more »

Anthony Head's co-stars pay tribute to the Buffy and Ted Lasso starAnthony Head's co-stars pay tribute to the Buffy and Ted Lasso star

Read more »

Anthony Head, Actor Known for 'Buffy & 'Ted Lasso,' Dies at 72Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Merlin and Ted Lasso icon Anthony Stewart Head has died of pneumonia at the age of 72, his family announced Friday. | Entertainment

Read more »