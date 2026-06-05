Anthony Head Dies at 72, Leaves Behind Legacy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso

Anthony Head, a beloved actor and father, has passed away at the age of 72. His daughters, Emily and Daisy, have released a statement paying tribute to his extraordinary life and career. Head's legacy will live on through his popular TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso.

Anthony Head , best known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso , has died at the age of 72. His daughters, Emily and Daisy, released a statement announcing his passing and praising his extraordinary life and career.

They expressed their grief and acknowledged the immense shock of losing their mother, Sarah Fisher, just six months prior. Head's legacy will live on through his popular TV shows, and his daughters are proud to be his daughters. They asked for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time





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Anthony Head Buffy The Vampire Slayer Ted Lasso Death Legacy

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Anthony Head Dead: Buffy and Ted Lasso Star Dies Aged 72Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72. The British star's death comes just six months after his wife, the animal therapist and rights campaigner Sarah Fisher, died aged 61.

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