Anthony Head could do it all

at the age of 72 hit several generations of TV viewers like a ton of bricks. Head garnered a rich, varied, and often weird series of credits on screen, stage, and radio during his nearly 50-year-long career, making him a familiar face to many—and for many different reasons.

His filmography alone contains dozens of roles that’ll make you go, “Oh yeah, that was him! ” If all he’d done was play’s Rupert Giles, he’d be a legend. But he really could, and did, do it all: Mentors, romantic leads, heads of state, mad scientists—you name it. .

It was an unorthodox breakout role, in an unorthodox ad campaign: Alongside Sharon Maughan, Head played a dashing bachelor whose slow-burn romance with his neighbor was told in 40-second chunks spread across six years—a precursor to the online. The ads are classic ’80s romantic cheese, but Head wasn’t half-assing his half of the caffeinated courtship: He is a smoldering male sexual fantasy in these adverts, as committed to his performance as if he were playing Mr. Darcy.

He was the Flo from Progressive who people wanted to shag. The campaign was a bona fide hit, with Maughan and Head reprising their roles in a version for Gold Blend’s American cousin, Taster’s Choice. And from there, the roles only got more varied. On British TV and radio, Head was as ubiquitous as Ant & Dec are today .

Name a British TV show and, statistically speaking, there was a chance he appeared in at least one episode:it was a wildly popular sketch comedy series that received a vital bit of grounding from Head. Playing Prime Minister/crush object to twisted political aide Sebastian Love , Head cut a Tony Blair-esque figure of charm and decorum, bringing a believable gravitas to a cartoon of a show. He was good at that.

Who else could make the Arthurian nonsense ofAnd when a show was of a higher caliber, Head made it even better. He was quite literally the adult in the room, keeping the raging teenage hormones, sassy Gen-X flair, and comedic fantasy ofin check. Mild-mannered but never a fool, bespectacled librarian and keeper of the slayer legacy Rupert Giles was both father figure and role model to’s Scooby gang.

Once more, he approached what could have been a thankless role with sincerity and dignity, and through his relationships with Buffy , Willow , and Xander , the supernatural evils of Sunnydale felt real, and so did the emotional stakes that came with them. We still mourn thedelighted many a midnight movie fan, a fitting follow-up to his portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1990 West End revival of, which is the most British thing an actor could ever do.

He felt particularly at home, though underutilized, in the second season ofThere were a lot of these one-off roles and cameos in the later years of Head’s career—the blessing and the curse of an actor who could do CIA action for. But then he’d get a proper, meaty character arc and remind you of just how good he was.

It’s little wonder thatin so many of the obituaries published today; Head’s portrayal of sleazy ex-Richmond FC owner Rupert Mannion challenged the show’s core optimism and faith in humanity with delicious zeal. It’s a brilliant inversion of the charisma that won the hearts of so many Nescafé drinkers, but even Rupert is eventually shown to be human in’s eyes.

Over the course of the series, his cruelty reveals a neediness and lack of control that leaves the character looking more pathetic than villainous. It might not have worked with anyone else in the role. It was easy to take an actor like Anthony Head for granted. The entertainment industry is built on versatile character actors who turn up, steal the scene, then leave.

That range, applied across numerous genres, media, and budget levels, made him ubiquitous—and on both sides of the pond, which is an achievement in and of itself. Without Head, TV is a little less bright, a lot less sensual, and without one of its most reliable presences.





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