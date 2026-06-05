Anthony Head, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star, Dies at 72

The actor also had roles in 'Ted Lasso,' 'Little Britain' and the BBC's 'Merlin.'

Head, 72, died of complications from pneumonia, his daughters Daisy and Emily said in a statement to the Press Association in the U.K.“It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.

We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in — he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades. ”, the TV adaptation by creator Joss Whedon of the 1992 movie of the same name.

As Giles, the bookish but steely Watcher, he helped guide Buffy as she came to terms with being the Slayer and supported her missions. More recently, he played Rupert Mannion, the philandering ex-husband of AFC Richmond owner Rebecca in Apple TV’sVince Vaughn Breaks Down His EA Sports History: From ‘Swingers’ to ‘The Breakup’ to ‘Madden NFL 27’Nick Bilton to ‘60 Minutes’ Staff: “Hell of a First Week” But Ready to Move On In “Good Faith”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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