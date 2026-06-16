The public health expert and former federal health official talks about the politicization of science

Anthony Fauci is an American physician-scientist who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022 and served as a key public health adviser during multiple disease outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS, Ebola and COVID.

How would you describe the current state of American science?. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. The current state of American science is generally quite good.

But the recent politicization of science by current leadership at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health, as well as their attempts to significantly reduce the allocation of resources to the NIH pose a serious threat to our standing as the leading country in the area of biomedical research. Even stronger pushback is needed against attempts to downgrade the government-sponsored biomedical research efforts, including what appears to be a weakening of peer review in favor of decision-making by political appointees.

I am buoyed by the brilliance and energy of our younger generation in the field of science in general and biomedical research specifically. In addition, the opportunities for major transforming advances in biomedical research are greater today than they have ever been because of technologies such as mRNA platforms, artificial-intelligence-accelerated discovery, systems immunology, engineered antibodies and immune modulators, and CRISPR and other next-generation diagnostics.

My advice to early career scientists is to follow your passion and not be discouraged by the current stress on the system. The opportunities and sources of gratification and accomplishment that await you will be very fulfilling and rewarding. And along the way, do not forget to have some fun! My own field of the interface of infectious diseases and the immune system has been transformed in the past few years with technological advances that were unimaginable years ago.

For example, with the help of AI, we are no longer just fighting infections—we are learning to anticipate them, model them and even design immunity against them. Scientific American has served as an advocate for science and industry for 180 years, and right now may be the most critical moment in that two-century history.subscriber since I was 12 years old, and it helped shape the way I look at the world.always educates and delights me, and inspires a sense of awe for our vast, beautiful universe.

I hope it does that for you, too. , you help ensure that our coverage is centered on meaningful research and discovery; that we have the resources to report on the decisions that threaten labs across the U.S.; and that we support both budding and working scientists at a time when the value of science itself too often goes unrecognized.





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