Anthony Edwards Names Victor Wembanyama as the NBA's Future Face

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards believes Victor Wembanyama has the potential to become the next face of the NBA. Edwards' assessment comes as Wembanyama continues to impress in his second season with the San Antonio Spurs, putting up All-Star caliber numbers and earning recognition as a top defensive player.

When the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama as the number one pick just over a year ago in the 2023 NBA Draft, the world recognized the potential the French phenom held as one of the future best players the NBA could offer. Many have projected the budding 21-year-old to be one of the league's most dominant talents for the next decade and beyond, while others have already bestowed upon him the title of future face of the league.

Among the latest to weigh in on Wembanyama's potential in the NBA is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. When asked if he believed he could be the next face of the NBA, Edwards gracefully relinquished the title in favor of Wembanyama. Anthony Edwards' assessment of Wembanyama's ability to lead the NBA into the future isn't far-fetched. Wembanyama has wasted no time in his second season to make a masterful impact for the Spurs. In just 46 games, the Frenchman has averaged an impressive 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per night. This dominant performance has earned him his first All-Star nod and placed him firmly in contention for a Defensive Player of the Year award.On Sunday, Edwards and Wembanyama will face off in the festivities when Kenny's Young Stars match up against Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the newly implemented tournament-style All-Star Game. This matchup will be a captivating glimpse into the future of the NBA, with two of the league's most electrifying players showcasing their talents on the national stage





