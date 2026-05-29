Anthony Edwards Hit With Another Paternity Lawsuit

NBA star Anthony Edwards has been hit with another paternity lawsuit, this time from Alexandria Desroches, who is seeking a combined petition for custody, child support, and a declaration of paternity against Edwards. Edwards has been paying Desroches $3,222 in child support for their son, Amir, but an updated child support worksheet listed his monthly gross income as $3,364,911.06, a million less than he originally listed.

Anthony Edwards , the 24-year-old NBA star, has been hit with another paternity lawsuit . The lawsuit was filed by Alexandria Desroches on April 21 in New York.

According to the documents obtained by Us Weekly, Desroches is seeking a combined petition for custody, child support, and a declaration of paternity against Edwards. The documents claim that Edwards is the biological father of their son, Amir, who was born in October 2023. Edwards has been paying Desroches $3,222 in child support for Amir, which is the basic child support obligation per month, according to the documents.

However, an additional child support worksheet completed later listed Edwards' monthly gross income as $3,364,911.06, a million less than he originally listed. The updated document listed the basic child support obligation at $3,222, but added $9,279.00 for deviations from presumptive child support. Edwards must pay Desroches a total of $12,500 in child support per month. Edwards' seven-figure income includes his monthly salary of $3,416,288.00 as a player for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He also receives additional income from endorsements and interest dividends. His endorsements earned him $1,360,956 while he received $3,250 from dividends. Edwards signed a five-year designated rookie maximum extension contract with the Timberwolves for $244,623,120, which went into effect during the 2024 season. He will remain under that contract until he is eligible for free agency in 2029.

Edwards' ex, Ayesha Howard, has denied attempting to extort him when she asked for a six-figure sum as part of their court battle. Howard has sole legal and physical custody of their daughter, Aubri. Edwards asked for a DNA test using a neutral and licensed laboratory, claiming that the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature. The NBA star has also been hit with a paternity lawsuit from another woman, but details of that case are not available





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