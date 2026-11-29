It’s yet another injury for the Islanders, and it seemed to be another knee injury at that.

PHILADELPHIA — It’s yet another injury for the Islanders, and it seemed to be another knee injury at that. Anthony Duclair was declared out for the night with a lower-body injury after colliding with Cole Knuble late in the first period in Saturday’s and appearing to hurt his right knee.

Neither player looked braced for the collision, which happened away from the puck, and Duclair needed help from a trainer to get up. Coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on his status after the game. Anthony Duclair skates during the Islanders’ loss to the Jets on Nov. 19, 2026, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.this season. Duclair missed a significant period of time two seasons ago with a torn groin.

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After coming back too early from that injury, and after struggling through last season under Patrick Roy, Duclair had finally found some stability in the Islanders lineup this season. Advertisement Mitchell Chaffee, a healthy scratch for the last five games, would be the obvious candidate to rejoin the lineup if Duclair has to miss time.