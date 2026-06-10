Anthony Conviction Sparks Outrage, Donations 'Active' Despite Verdict

The GiveSendGo fund, established to provide assistance to the Anthony family, has raised over $629,724, even hours after Anthony's conviction and sentence. Meanwhile, some social media users insist the site should remove the campaign due to Anthony's conviction.

Despite Anthony's conviction, online donations to the fund continued to pour in. Online donations to the GiveSendGo fund, established to help the Anthony family as they navigate the challenges surrounding Karmelo's case, will continue until the goal of $1,396,725 is reached.

Donations continue, despite the fact that legal defense is a critical part of the journey. They supported Anthony's extravagant lifestyle, as demonstrated by the new car he received shortly after the murder, with a paper tag stating its expiration date. Some social media users insist the campaign should be removed after his conviction.





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Givesendgo Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf Conviction Donations Antoniys Family Richwoods Community Frisco Texas Legal Defense Outrage

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