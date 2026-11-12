Yes Dear Star Anthony Clark Dies at 62, Co-Star Mike O'Malley Shares Final Memories

Anthony Clark, the comedian and actor best known for starring in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has died at 62, his co-star Mike O'Malley and longtime manager Barry Katz confirmed.

Mike O'Malley, the co-star of the hit CBS sitcom Yes Dear, has confirmed the death of his friend and colleague Anthony Clark at the age of 62. O'Malley announced the news on social media on Wednesday, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and reflecting on their long-standing friendship. The news confirms reports that the beloved comedian and actor passed away earlier in the week.

O'Malley wrote that Clark died the previous day, describing him as a hilarious and unique individual. He recalled meeting Clark in the mid-nineties when his wife Lisa and he were dating. At that time, Clark was already a famous figure in the Boston comedy scene, regularly selling out shows at The Comedy Connection. Their first encounter left a lasting impression, with O'Malley noting they laughed and laughed and laughed during the performance.

Also read Anthony Clark, star of ‘Yes, Dear’ and ‘Last Comic Standing’ host, dies at 62

The actor and comedian Nick Swardson also paid tribute to Clark on social media, highlighting their decades-long friendship. Swardson described Clark as one of his best friends for a long time and recalled opening for him years ago on the stand-up circuit. He remembered the nonstop laughs they shared and expressed hope that Clark is now at peace. Swardson emphasized the joy Clark brought to everyone he worked with and the audiences that saw his undeniable performances.

Barry Katz, Clark's longtime manager, released a statement expressing deep sadness over the loss. He called Clark one of the funniest and most talented actors he had ever had the pleasure of watching. Katz noted it was an honor to represent him and praised the joy, happiness, and love he brought to the industry. The outpouring of tributes underscores Clark's significant impact on his peers and fans alike.

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Clark built a successful career spanning stand-up comedy, television, and film. He graduated from Emerson College with a degree in mass communication and won a national college comedy award in 1986. His early success in Boston led to a starring role in NBC's Boston Common from 1996 to 1997. He then appeared in the sitcom Soul Man from 1997 to 1998, starring alongside Dan Aykroyd.

His biggest mainstream success came with Yes Dear, which premiered on CBS on October 2, 2000. Clark played the character Gregory Thomas Greg Warner for six seasons, appearing in 122 episodes alongside Mike O'Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Liza Snyder. The show concluded its run in 2006, leaving a lasting legacy of family-oriented comedy. Clark also hosted the fourth season of Last Comic Standing in 2006.

His film credits included memorable roles in Dogfight, The Thing Called Love, and the action blockbuster The Rock. Clark was also known for his appearances on Ellen and his work in various other television projects. A promotional photo from his later years shows him alongside co-stars Jean Louisa Kelly and Mike O'Malley, capturing the camaraderie of the Yes Dear cast.

O'Malley mentioned that he spoke with Clark on the phone just three weeks before his passing. He recalled that their conversation had them laughing loudly once again, highlighting Clark's enduring spirit and humor until the end. This final interaction serves as a poignant reminder of the close bond between the two actors.

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The entertainment industry continues to mourn the loss of Anthony Clark. Colleagues remember him not just for his roles in Boston Common, Soul Man, and Yes Dear, but for his genuine warmth and comedic genius. His death marks the end of an era for fans of 90s and 2000s sitcoms.

Clark is survived by his friends, family, and the many fans who found comfort and laughter in his work. His legacy will endure through the episodes of Yes Dear and his contributions to stand-up comedy. Tributes continue to pour in from across the industry, celebrating a life filled with joy and entertainment.