Anthony Clark’s ‘Yes, Dear’ co-star recalls last phone call with actor just weeks before his death at 62

Mike O’Malley described his “unique” friendship with Clark while announcing the latter’s death in a lengthy tweet on Wednesday.

“Yes, Dear” co-stars Anthony Clark, left, and Mike O’Malley, right, spoke on the phone three weeks before the former died. Clark and O’Malley played Gregory “Greg” Warner and Jimmy Hughes, respectively, on “Yes, Dear,” which ran on CBS between 2000 and 2006.

“He was a hilarious guy,” O’Malley told his followers. “When my wife, Lisa, and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. ”“Anthony Clark died yesterday,” O’Malley, pictured above with Clark on “Yes, Dear,” wrote.

Also read Anthony Clark, Comedian and ‘Yes, Dear’ Actor, Dies at 62

“He was a hilarious guy. ”He continued, “The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations.

” Since O’Malley revealed Clark’s passing on social media, other comedians have paid tribute to the “Boston Common” alum.with his “best friend” via Instagram, writing, “He was a massive stand-up out of Boston and I opened for him for years. ”O’Malley, pictured with Kelly, Liza Snyder and Clark in 2000 “Yes, Dear” promo, wrote, “I was a fan before I was a friend. ”He added, “I had so many great times with this dude. Nonstop laughs.

Advertisement

I hope he is at peace now. RIP Tony. ” O’Malley commented, “Anthony loved you Nick. He was always bragging about your comedy from the get-go.

”According to Deadline, the comedian, pictured at Variety’s Night of Comedy at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood on July 28, 2004, died from pneumonia complications. His official cause of death is not yet known. It is unclear whether Clark is survived by a partner or children as he kept his personal life out of the spotlight.

The comedian, additionally, has not acted steadily since 2006 when “Yes, Dear” wrapped and he hosted a season of “Last Comic Standing. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach!

Advertisement

"Yes, Dear" co-stars Anthony Clark, left, and Mike O'Malley, right, spoke on the phone three weeks before the former died. O'Malley, pictured with Kelly, Liza Snyder and Clark in 2000"Yes, Dear" promo, wrote,"I was a fan before I was a friend.

"According to Deadline, the comedian, pictured at Variety's Night of Comedy at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood on July 28, 2004, died from pneumonia complications. His official cause of death is not yet known.