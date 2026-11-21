An official cause of death for Yes, Dear star Anthony Clark has been reported: The comedian, who passed November 10 at 63, died from septic shock and other conditions.

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’, ‘Wicked’ & Morehas been reported: The comedian, who passed November 10 at 63, died from septic shock, with influenza A and chronic alcoholism also included as underlying conditions. Acute kidney failure is added as a significant contributing factor. The death of Clark, who started his career as a stand-up comedian and later became the star of TV sitcomsco-star and friend Mike O’Malley.

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Deadline reported at the time that initial reports indicated his death was connected to complications related to pneumonia and the flu. . Clark was best known for starring alongside Mike O’Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly and Liza Snyder on the 2000 CBS sitcom. Created and executive produced by Greg Garcia and Alan Kirschenbaum, the comedy about two couples living under the same roof ran for six seasons.

I’ve been very lucky to be friends with some of the funniest people in the world, and Anthony Clark had the most insane sense of humor of all of them. The things that would come out of his mouth were so unexpected and hilarious. Over the last two or three years we had reconnected, and I always looked forward to our monthly phone calls where we would catch up and make each other laugh.

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Recently, he was so full of joy and encouragement when he found out I was trying stand-up comedy for the first time. He enjoyed talking about the art of stand-up, being on the road, and would also offer some great advice. Just a few weeks ago we were laughing hysterically on the phone, trading jokes and telling stories. It’s a sad day, and I’ll miss him very much.

I’m glad he was able to bring a lot of joy and laughter into the world. ‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow