Anthony Clark Dies: Comedian And 'Yes, Dear' Star Was 62

Anthony Clark, who started as a stand-up comedian and later became the star of CBS Yes, Dear, died yesterday according to a post from co-star Mike O'Malley.

Joe Biden Is Curtailing Promotion Of His Presidential Memoir Due To Cancer Battle, died yesterday, according to a post from his co-star Mike O’Malley. He was 62.

“When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows…He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend. ” Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy.

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When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He…Clark is best known for starring alongside Mike O’Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly and Liza Snyder on the 2000 CBS sitcom. Created by Greg Garcia and Alan Kirschenbaum, the comedy about two couples living under the same roof ran for six seasons.

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