Anthony Clark Dies at 62 from Pneumonia Complications

Comedian Anthony Clark has died at age 62 following complications from pneumonia. Former Yes Dear co-star Mike O'Malley and creator Greg Garcia share heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

Comedian and actor Anthony Clark has died at the age of 62. His longtime colleague and former Yes Dear co-star Mike O'Malley announced the passing on Wednesday via social media platforms including Instagram and X. Clark passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

A statement provided to the Daily Mail by Clark's manager confirmed the specific cause of death. The report from Deadline indicates that Clark died due to complications related to pneumonia. The manager, who represented Clark since his earliest performances, stated that the comedian brought joy and unconditional love to everyone he worked with.

Also read Anthony Clark, Comedian and ‘Yes, Dear’ Actor, Dies at 62

Mike O'Malley Shares Personal Tributes

O'Malley detailed his first encounter with Clark at The Comedy Connection in Boston during the mid-1990s. He recalled watching Clark perform and noted that they laughed uncontrollably during that initial meeting. O'Malley described Clark as a unique comic who laughed along with the audience at the absurdity of his observations, which intensified the humor for everyone present.

The actor shared that he was already a fan of Clark before the two developed a professional friendship. O'Malley revealed that he spoke with the comedian on the phone just three weeks prior to Clark's death. He described the conversation as filled with loud laughter and characteristic jokes, noting that Clark had invested his money well and essentially retired after the sitcom wrapped.

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O'Malley included snapshots from the final episode of Yes Dear, which concluded twenty years ago after 122 episodes. One black-and-white photo showed Clark and O'Malley smiling on set, while another captured the comedian holding a script while taking his seat. O'Malley concluded his tribute by wishing his friend rest in peace.

Creator Greg Garcia Reflects on Friendship

Greg Garcia, who co-created the sitcom Yes Dear, expressed his grief in a statement to Deadline. He described Clark as having the most insane sense of humor among their group. Garcia mentioned that the two had reconnected in recent years and maintained monthly phone calls to discuss life and comedy.

Garcia highlighted a recent interaction where Clark was full of joy and encouragement when Garcia began trying stand-up comedy for the first time. Clark enjoyed discussing the art of stand-up, the experience of being on the road, and offered valuable advice to his friend. Garcia recalled laughing hysterically with Clark on the phone just weeks earlier while trading jokes and stories.

Clark's Early Life and Acting Career

Anthony Clark was born in April 1964 in Lynchburg, Virginia. He later attended Emerson College in Boston, where he earned a degree in mass communications. Shortly after graduating, Clark launched his entertainment career in the industry of stand-up comedy. He cited the immediate reaction from audiences as a primary reason for his love of the craft, noting there was no director or writer involved.

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Clark made his official screen debut in 1991 in the series American Playhouse. That same year, he appeared in the coming-of-age drama Dogfight alongside River Phoenix and Lili Taylor. He worked with Phoenix again in the 1993 film The Thing Called Love. His filmography also includes roles in Teresa's Tattoo in 1994 and The Rock in 1996, which featured stars such as Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, and Ed Harris.