Yes Dear Star Anthony Clark Dies at 62 as Mike O'Malley Reveals Final Phone Call

Comedian Anthony Clark passed away on November 10 at age 62. His former Yes Dear co-star Mike OMalley and creator Greg Garcia share tributes to the late star.

Comedian and actor Anthony Clark passed away on Tuesday, November 10, at the age of 62. His death was attributed to complications related to pneumonia, confirming earlier reports from Deadline. The news of his loss was publicly shared the following day, November 11, marking the end of a career defined by laughter and connection.

Mike O'Malley, Clark's former co-star from the hit CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, was the first to announce the tragedy. O'Malley took to social media platforms including Instagram and X to express his profound grief over the loss of his close friend. He highlighted the immediate joy Clark brought to those around him throughout his life.

Also read Anthony Clark, Comedian and ‘Yes, Dear’ Actor, Dies at 62

O'Malley recalled a phone conversation with Clark just three weeks before the actor's death. He described how Clark had his friends laughing loudly during that final call, maintaining the same infectious humor he was known for. O'Malley also shared photographs from their last episode together on Yes, Dear.

The sitcom Yes, Dear ran for six seasons and concluded in 2006 after 122 episodes. O'Malley noted that Clark had essentially retired after the show wrapped, having invested his money wisely. The actor moved away from the limelight, focusing on his personal life and well-being.

Greg Garcia, the co-creator of Yes, Dear, also released a statement to Deadline reflecting on his long-standing friendship with Clark. Garcia described Clark as having the most insane sense of humor of anyone he had ever worked with in the entertainment industry. Their bond was strong and enduring.

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In recent years, Garcia and Clark had reconnected and maintained regular contact. They spoke on the phone monthly, sharing stories and jokes. Garcia remembered Clark being full of joy and encouragement when Garcia first tried stand-up comedy. Clark offered valuable advice on the art of the craft.

Garcia recalled that only weeks earlier, he and Clark had been laughing hysterically on the phone. They were trading jokes and telling stories, a memory that now serves as a poignant final interaction. Garcia called it a sad day for the comedy community at large.

Anthony Clark was born in April 1964 in Lynchburg, Virginia. He later attended Emerson College in Boston, where he earned a degree in mass communications. This educational background helped launch his entertainment career, which began with stand-up comedy in the area.

Clark loved stand-up because the reaction from the audience was immediate. He did not have to rely on directors, writers, or producers to mediate his performance. He viewed the stage as a place to simply vent and connect directly with people. That direct connection was his primary motivation.

Clark made his official screen debut in 1991 in the series American Playhouse. That same year, he appeared in the coming-of-age drama Dogfight alongside River Phoenix and Lili Taylor. He worked with Phoenix again in the 1993 film The Thing Called Love.

His filmography includes roles in Teresa's Tattoo in 1994 and The Rock in 1996. The Rock featured a star-studded cast including Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, and Ed Harris. Clark also took on a minor role in the sitcom Ellen from 1995 to 1996 alongside Ellen DeGeneres.

Clark was then cast in the NBC sitcom Boston Common, which aired for two seasons. He also portrayed Rev Todd Tucker on the ABC sitcom Soul Man, which starred Dan Aykroyd. These roles built his reputation as a versatile character actor in television.

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In 2000, Clark was cast as Greg Warner on the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear. He appeared alongside O'Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Lisa Snyder. The series followed two young couples and their contrasting views on parenting. It became a sleeper hit for the network.

The show aired for six seasons, ending in 2006. That year, Clark hosted the reality talent competition series Last Man Standing. His last acting credit was the television series West Of Liberty in 2019. He stepped back from acting after a long and successful run.

Fans took to X to mourn the loss of the beloved actor. One fan wrote that he was the nicest dude and expressed deep sadness. Another user commented that they loved Yes, Dear and found him hilarious. Many noted he made the show feel like family.

Clark's longtime manager told the Daily Mail that they had known him since his first performances. The manager stated they were honored to represent him throughout his career. They praised the joy and unconditional love he brought to everyone he worked with.

The manager noted that the world will miss his presence and his unique talent. O'Malley concluded his tribute by wishing Clark rest in peace. He signed off with the nickname Tony, honoring the close bond they shared over the years.

Clark's legacy remains tied to his ability to bring laughter and warmth to his audiences. Friends and colleagues remember him as a supportive figure who encouraged others to pursue their dreams. His impact on the sitcom genre and stand-up comedy is significant.

The outpouring of love from fans and peers highlights the deep respect he commanded. His death leaves a void in the comedy community that his friends are working to fill with memories. The tributes serve as a testament to his enduring spirit and talent.