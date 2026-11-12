Anthony Clark, actor-comedian known for 'Yes, Dear' and 'Boston Common,' dies at 62

'Yes, Dear' star Anthony Clark has died, according to his co-star Mike O'Malley. The actor and comedian was 62.

Clark was 62. O'Malley shared photos of Clark in a social media post Wednesday and remembered him as a "hilarious guy.

" "When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows," O'Malley wrote in the caption of an Instagram. "The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.

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He was so unique -- one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing.

"O'Malley portrayed Jimmy Hughes opposite Clark's Greg Warner in "Yes, Dear," which ran for six seasons from 2000-2006. "We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly as he always did," he wrote. North Hollywood community mourns beloved vendors killed in alleged DUI crash outside Metro station O'Malley's post also included several photos from the last episode of "Yes, Dear," which he noted "ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes.

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" "He invested his money well and essentially retired after we wrapped," O'Malley wrote, referring to Clark. "Rest in peace, Tony. " Actor and comedian Nick Swardson also paid tribute to Clark in an Instagram post Wednesday, which included a throwback photo of the two together. "This is my friend Anthony Clark.

One of my best friends for a long time. He was known for the TV shows ‘Boston Common' 'Yes, Dear' and the movie 'The Rock'. He was a massive stand up out of Boston and I opened for him for years," he captioned the post.

"I had so many great times with this dude," Swardson continued. "Non stop laughs. I hope he is at peace now. RIP Tony.

♥️.

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" Clark's long-time manager, Barry Katz, confirmed Clark's death in a statement to ABC News on Thursday but did not provide further details. "One of the funniest and most talented stand-up comedian/actors I have ever had the pleasure of watching," Katz said. "It was an honor to represent him and he will be missed for the joy, happiness, and love he brought to everyone he worked with and the audiences that were blessed to see his undeniable performances. "