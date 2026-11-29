Former actor Anthony Brand has been given the nickname Russell from the Block in a prison-themed twist on the Jennifer Lopez hit, as sources detail his struggles to adjust to life at Littlehey Prison following his conviction for sexual offenses.

is said to have been nicknamed "Russell from the Block" behind bars in a prison-themed twist on one of, the 2002 hit by Lopez, 57, and comes amid reports about his efforts to adjust to life inside the facility, which accommodates men convicted of sexual offenses.

A prison source told us: "The nickname Russell has been slapped with is a play on Jennifer Lopez's song, but obviously the block has a rather different meaning when you're serving a prison sentence.

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"It's the sort of humor that thrives behind prison walls. Being a celebrity doesn't necessarily earn you special standing – it can simply give people more material to work with.