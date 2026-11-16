Anthony Boyle Plays the Ultimate Boy Wonder Tech Bro in The Altruists

Anthony Boyle stars opposite Julia Garner in Netflix’s The Altruists, an eight-part series about the spectacular collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Before Anthony Boyle and I begin our interview, we’ve already covered a fair amount of ground. Serendipitously, we’ve ridden up alongside each other on our bicycles.

Boyle is still acquainting himself with the city’s two-wheeled possibilities; he’s a recent but enthusiastic convert.

Also read Top 5 New Netflix Shows November 16-20 2026: The Altruists, The Body and More

“It opens up the world! ” he declares. Our first stop is a tiny gallery in east London, where an exhibition of contemporary Irish art is on display. Boyle, a Belfast transplant, has lived in London off and on for the past few years.

“Is that the” Boyle asks of one painting, invoking the giant salmon sculpture that sits on the waterfront in Belfast. The actor is wearing jeans, low-profile sneakers, and a blue T-shirt with a horse printed on the back, a recent impulse purchase—it reminds him of childhood summer vacations spent riding in Donegal.

Recently, Boyle, 32, has established himself with his shrewd portrayal of IRA commander Brendan “The Dark” Hughes in the TV series—in which Boyle plays a college-educated food-delivery cyclist—premiered to impassioned reviews at Cannes.

“The film feels like a socialist war cry,” Boyle says, describing its portrayal of working-class communities in modern Britain. an eight-part series about the spectacular collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX—and one of a handful of new films and TV series that spin our recent techno-history into entertainment. Boyle plays the company’s disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, whose dizzying ascent and precipitous downfall have made him a hubristic emblem of the crypto age.

The show casts Bankman-Fried and his on-again, off-again girlfriend and colleague Caroline Ellison as hyperintelligent idealists, at once fiercely competitive and committed to “effective altruism”—a philosophical movement that seeks to optimize charitable giving. The awkward physicality, unruly hair, and peculiar vocal inflections that Boyle brought to the role are a world away from the steely conviction of an IRA soldier or the patrician swagger of a Guinness.

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For his first meeting withcreators, he went to the budget retailer Primark, bought a black sweater, smeared it with Cup Noodle stains, and mussed his hair. He logged onto Zoom in character, improvising that he had Mark Zuckerberg waiting on another call. His childhood friend and, with whom he rehearsed, offered invaluable feedback.

“When you do that voice, I want to throw a cup of tea over you,” Boyle remembers Petticrew saying. He was delighted.

“There’s an inner conflict in him that makes his performances unpredictable,” says Garner. “Whatever he’s thinking or feeling, you can see it in his eyes. You can’t teach someone to have those eyes. ” Once he was offered the role, Boyle watched footage of Bankman-Fried, fascinated by an awkwardness at odds with his extraordinary influence.

He even corresponded with Bankman-Fried in prison: “This is the smartest person I’ve ever been in contact with,” he says of their exchange.

“People don’t think they’re doing evil,” Boyle says, reflecting on Bankman-Fried’s motivations. “They believe they’re doing things for the greater good. ”Anthony Boyle wears a Dries Van Noten sweater, JW Anderson jeans, and Paul Smith belt. As a boy in West Belfast, Boyle trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama before his onstage breakout at age 21 as Scorpius Malfoy inwhich earned him an Olivier Award.

“Before that, my longest play was a five-day run at a community center,” he says. In addition to his striking“I met with a bunch of cowboys,” he says of that role, “it took me a while to lose the habit of picking up random things, chewing, spitting them out. ” He delights in the contrasts in his work: “I’m always trying to do what I haven’t done,” he says.

As we walk through the park, a few men practicing martial arts catch Boyle’s attention, and he acquires a pair of nunchucks, giving them a whirl with enough confidence that I can’t discern whether this is a genuine skill or a gloriously committed bluff.

“Pretty good, right? ” he asks.a new series in which he plays a professional seducer hired to test the fidelity of his wealthy clients’ partners.

Next comes a second season ofwith just two days off between filming.

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“I need to find little bits of joy and craic where I can,” he says. One of those joys is returning home. Boyle has lived in London and New York and recently moved back to Belfast, although his schedule means he seldom spends much time there. Recently at a McDonald’s with his cousin, Boyle’s order was supersized without any prompting.

“Anything for The Dark,” the server said—a reference to hisrole, and, Boyle reckons, just about the coolest thing that could have happened on his home turf. He’s been honored by his hometown in additional ways: Belfast artist Colin Davidson recently painted his portrait and unveiled it at the city’s Lyric Theatre. Davidson offered him some sage advice while the actor was sitting for him: “He said, ‘Never soften your edges, Anthony.

’ ” “Coming from where we come from, this career seemed a world away, but seeing him chase it made it feel more tangible for me,” says Petticrew. Working together onPetticrew adds, was meaningful beyond the acting: “To reflect the place we both love so deeply and tell its story was probably one of the most important things we’ll ever do.

” he plays Sean, a young man returning to a Belfast reckoning with the aftermath of the sectarian violence of the Troubles. Boyle attended the same school as Magee a few years apart, and the novel depicts a world Boyle recognizes—down to the hardscrabble streets and poorly paid nightclub jobs.

“I felt like someone was reaching out of the book and grabbing me,” he says. “It articulated thoughts and experiences I thought only I had. ” Boyle urged the book on everyone around him.

“I bought a hundred copies,” he says—one Christmas, he distributed 10 among his family. “None of them opened it. ” Television, he realized, might be a way to get the story into their lives. Playing Sean demanded a new methodology from Boyle: “It was almost coming back to myself in a way and not performing,” he says.

Boyle, who is also executive producing the series, championed local talent and developed it closely with Magee, running scenes with him until the dialogue felt lived-in.

“I wanted to makeWe’re wrapping up our walk when he tells me he is meeting his father to help his younger sister move apartments. She recently arrived in London for college and was temporarily living in his house with a friend while looking for a place of her own. Boyle would leave for work before dawn and return late to find them blasting Sinéad O’Connor and dancing in the kitchen.

“It was infectious,” he says. We’re now in front of Hackney City Farm, a cloistered urban oasis with livestock and gardens. His new T-shirt has reminded him how much he misses riding, and he wants to know where in London he can get on a horse. When I mention that the farm has donkeys, he’s thrilled: “IA week later, I run into Boyle again, shouting to me as I bike past.

This time he’s accompanied by his older sibling and their partner. He’s showing them around before heading to New York forpress tour. Swaggering along the road, he is just as buoyant as before, taking himself off on another adventurous detour.