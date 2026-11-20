Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner discuss their preparations for The Altruists, revealing how they navigated complex roles of FTX founders to capture a pivotal financial scandal.

Actors Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner opened up about the intense preparation required to portray the volatile relationship between cryptocurrency executives Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison in the new Netflix limited series, The Altruists. Show creator Graham Moore focused the eight-episode narrative on the personal and professional entanglement that preceded the massive financial collapse. Boyle and Garner recently discussed their experiences with Collider, detailing the specific methods they used to embody these real-life figures during production.

Project Origins and Actor Selection

Graham Moore initially declined requests to create content about the scandal, preferring to focus on the human dynamic between the two central figures rather than the financial mechanics alone. Both lead actors had prior professional interest in these characters that predated this specific production. Julia Garner recalled that interest began when she learned about Caroline Ellison a year before The Altruists. She was approached for a separate film project that explored Ellison's personal interests and background, a project that ultimately did not move forward. Despite the cancellation, Garner remained drawn to the character's complexity, which made her receptive when the script for The Altruists arrived shortly after.

Also read The Altruists Reviews: Julia Garner And Anthony Boyle Earn Praise For FTX Drama

Anthony Boyle shared a similar trajectory regarding his casting as Sam Bankman-Fried. He had previously attached himself to a different movie project that featured Bankman-Fried in the lead role. That production also failed to materialize. When his representatives notified him of an audition for The Altruists, Boyle felt prepared to return to the role. He noted that he had already completed extensive research and character preparation. He accepted the opportunity to don the specific costume elements, including New Balance sneakers and a curly wig, and proceeded to audition for Moore directly.

Vocal Work and Character Transformation

The actors employed distinct vocal strategies to capture the essence of their respective characters. Boyle and Garner did not coordinate their vocal exercises until they met during rehearsals. Their first meeting took place in Vancouver, where they began exploring the characters without full costume or makeup. The initial rehearsals involved Boyle, Moore, and director James Ponsoldt. They worked on dialogue delivery without the physical transformations that would later define their on-screen presence. This phase allowed them to focus strictly on the rhythm and tone of their characters' speech patterns.

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Camera testing marked a significant shift in the actors' preparation process. Garner arrived at these sessions with full prosthetics, colored contacts, and wigs. Boyle described seeing Garner in full costume as a special moment. He noted that her transformation into Caroline was immediate and striking. The two actors engaged in improvisation to test their chemistry. Boyle played a video game on an Xbox during the test. Garner approached him in character, breaking the fourth wall of their professional roles to initiate interaction. They improvised scenes to see if their physical and vocal choices held up under camera conditions.

On-Set Dynamics and Emotional Depth

The improvisational approach helped the actors find the emotional truth of their characters. Boyle recalled feeling surprised by Garner's intensity when she emerged from her costume. He described her as a maniac in the corner before she approached him. Her greeting and subsequent behavior helped bridge the gap between rehearsal and performance. They tested scenes from the series while the camera recorded. This method allowed them to adjust their performance in real time based on visual feedback.

Graham Moore's vision for the series required a deep dive into the relationship dynamics. Boyle and Garner had to navigate the blurred lines between business partners and romantic partners. The script demanded that they convey the ambition and intelligence of these individuals. Their preparation ensured that the performances reflected the high stakes of the cryptocurrency world. The actors' commitment to specific physical and vocal details added layers of authenticity to the narrative.

Cultural Impact and Production Legacy

The Altruists arrives at a time when public interest in the FTX collapse remains high. Boyle and Garner's performances aim to provide a nuanced look at the people behind the headlines. Their prior attempts to work on similar projects highlight the persistent fascination with this story. The actors' ability to inhabit these roles required significant dedication. They balanced the public perception of Bankman-Fried and Ellison with private character moments. The series seeks to explain how the relationship deteriorated alongside the business.

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Production of The Altruists involved meticulous attention to detail. The actors' use of wigs, contacts, and specific footwear helped ground the performances. The improvisational work during camera tests contributed to the naturalistic feel of their interactions. Moore's script provided the structure, but the actors filled it with lived-in behavior. The result is a portrayal that feels both specific to the individuals and universal in its exploration of ambition and betrayal. The series promises to examine the consequences of a relationship that crossed ethical boundaries.