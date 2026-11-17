When Tim Kirkpatrick travelled to Tbilisi on a three-month break, he wasn’t planning to stay. Then he met a woman in a park.

When Tim Kirkpatrick travelled to Tbilisi on a three-month break, he wasn’t planning to stay. Then he met a woman in a park.

“I was just talking to her because she had a dog with her and I asked to pet the dog because I was missing my dog. We got chatting and exchanged contacts because she was like, ‘if you need any help with Georgian translation or anything, give me a shout. ’ And then a couple weeks later, I asked her out.

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” Five and a half years on, that woman is Kirkpatrick’s wife and they have a six-month-old daughter called Lilybeth. Tbilisi feels very much like home. It’s been a roundabout route to get there. Kirkpatrick had been a noise pollution officer for two decades back inbut, feeling a little disenchanted, he’d taken two sabbaticals, before he decided to “retire”, aged 42.

His breaks had taken him on conservation projects around the world, to a remote island off Honduras, Zimbabwe,Anthony Bourdain , in which the late chef and author waxed lyrical about Georgia.

“He said, ‘it’s the birthplace of wine. The food’s amazing. It’s cheap. It’s friendly.

Culture, nature, history. The women are beautiful. Why would you not go? ’ And I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll go and have a look.

’”Lots of people are choosing to do so. In both 2024 and 2025, more people moved to Georgia than emigrated from the country. When Russia invaded Ukraine, there was a noticeable influx of Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians, according to the website, though Turkish, Indian, American and a small number of British expats also call it home .

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British nationals can stay for up to a year without a visa or permit, but Kirkpatrick now has residency.

“It’s an easy place to live,” he says. “Just about everybody speaks English. There’s very little crime. You can leave your phone on the table outside the bar and go to the toilet or whatever, and nobody will steal it.

The internet works well. The banking system is a million miles ahead of the UK’s. You can set up a business account within 30 minutes. ” Groceries are cheaper than in the UK, but they are going up in price.

His wife tells him off if he orders fruit and vegetables in an online Carrefour shop rather than going to the local greengrocers. A Tbilisi market, where food is generally cheaper compared to supermarkets or imported produce - EyesWideOpen “There’s a fair percentage of Georgians who live outside Tbilisi and are subsistence farmers,” he says.

“You can get very fresh, good food. The tomatoes are really good, for example. And, if you go to the supermarket, you’ll pay over the odds compared to the fruit and veg stall around the corner.

” Kirkpatrick and his family pay $700 a month for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat in the leafy, up-and-coming neighbourhood of Ortachala, which they rent from a Georgian landlord who currently lives in“I think there is potential for Georgians to think, ‘oh, this is a foreign person. I will stick an extra $100 on it.

The first thing I tell anybody who’s coming to Tbilisi is to download the, because it should be 30 GEL to get from the airport into the city centre but, without the app, they’ll charge you £50,” he says. It’s not the only downside of life in the city.

“The traffic is a nightmare,” he says. “The city has been designed for Soviet times, it was a relatively poor place and not everybody had a car. Now everybody has a car, and 500,000 or so Russians have arrived since the war started. A lot of them have driven their cars over so that’s made the city difficult to traverse, especially at rush hour.

”Another difficulty is making Georgian friends.

“They’re very religiously orientated, quite conservative, but friendly people,” says Kirkpatrick. “They’re quite stoic on the street – they don’t smile and say ‘hello’ the way the Irish would. But once you get to know them, they have an old saying: a guest is a gift from God.

If you get introduced to a family, they will have you over for, which is a dinner thing where there’s as much food as anyone could ever want, and as much wine and, the only British one. Kirkpatrick opted for the latter, which was set up by owner Simon Brown when he was furloughed during the pandemic.

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“Simon said to me on a Saturday night ‘the bar is closing tomorrow, and if you want to come and help us carry stuff out into the truck, you can drink beer while you’re doing it’. That’s how I first met him in ‘Brown’s Bar One’. And then there was ‘Brown’s Bar Two’.

“I messaged him one night and said ‘I’ve been in three nights out of five, and there have been maybe four or five people in the bar every night. You’re going to have to do some entertainment’. He said, ‘Okay, you’re in charge of entertainment. Make it happen’.

” Kilpatrick now works at the third incarnation of the bar, which is in Tbilisi’s popular Old Town and has a much bigger garden for summer nights. Though it’s British-themed, 12 of the 15 staff are Georgian and a regular quiz night raises funds for the charity Dog Organization Georgia, which helps reduce, rescue and rehabilitate the country’s stray dogs.

It’s quite the switch to go from noise pollution officer to bar entertainment manager but Kirkpatrick no longer seems to harbour a desire to retire. Life now involves juggling live events and sports fixtures, informed by the many different nationalities who drop in for a pint of local beer or a Guinness . Living in Tbilisi has also given Kirkpatrick the time to visit places in Georgia that many tourists never reach.

Top of the list is Stepantsminda , a town high in the mountains whose isolated, 14th-century church has featured in many a tourism promotion.

“It’s the place everyone should visit if they have the time,” he says. “The vistas are absolutely stunning and there’s a nice fancy hotel. ” As an avid motorcyclist, he’s also explored the country on two wheels.

“Georgia makes for stunning riding but it definitely comes with challenges, like big potholes and crazy Georgian drivers,” he says. Despite the surge in demand from expats, rent in Tbilisi remains more affordable than major European capitals - Andrea Pistolesi Highlights include heading off along one of the world’s most dangerous roads towards Tusheti. It’s a journey of gravel surfaces, abrupt switchbacks and remote settlements.

“The village is only accessible for about four months of the year,” he says. “The road is called Abano Pass and the village has no petrol station, so you need to bring enough petrol with you. Most car rental places specify it as a no-go because the terrain is so difficult”. On his days off, he now has a buddy to learn Georgian with too.

The language is notoriously hard to master as it’s grammatically complex and has a different alphabet, but “my vocabulary will increase with the baby,” he says.

“My newest word isAt the moment, however, Kirkpatrick is on a brief trip back to the UK, visiting his mother and his sister and her children. He has booked an extra bag for the flight back and intends to pack it with pub essentials.

“I’m bringing eight black puddings, dart flights – because we have free darts in the bar and they get wrecked every day, and little cakes for the urinals. They don’t really have Amazon, so there’s some stuff that’s difficult to get,” he explains. Try full access to The Telegraph free today. Unlock their award-winning website and essential news app, plus useful tools and expert guides for your money, health and holidays.