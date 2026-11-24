During the Leafs-Islanders game, singer Sarrah Strimel Bentley flubbed the lyrics to Canada's national anthem multiple times before the puck drop.

During Monday’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders, Broadway performer Sarrah Strimel Bentley flubbed the lyrics toFights Cancer night, instead of belting out, “O Canada, we stand on guard for thee,” Bentley repeatedly sang, “O Canada, we lend our hearts to thee.

” The singer also missed the mark on another line, and instead of singing, “True patriot love in all of us command,” she sang, “True patriot love with all of us command. ” A clip from the performance showed Leafs captain Auston Matthews appearing confused as she sang the wrong lyrics. The anthem blunder drew swift criticism from hockey and Canadian fans online.

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“I sang both anthems, and I just wanted to apologize to all of my Canadians,” Bentley began. “Because I practiced the shit out of ‘O Canada,’ and getting up in front of 18,000 people, singing an anthem that you haven’t heard for your whole life is scary, and I botched the lyrics, and I’m really sorry. I got put in menopause because I had breast cancer, and tonight is about hockey fighting cancer, and menopause makes you forget things.

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”Bentley continued, “So, I just wish that you’d be a little easier on someone who’s just a human being. And I’m sorry. ” The singer highlighted the correct lyrics in her apology video: “Thank you for giving me grace. I love Canada.

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