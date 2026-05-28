Anthea Turner brands Venezuela Fury 'useless' after the teen joked about letting her husband cook, igniting a broader conversation about household responsibilities and the life skills young adults should possess.

Teenager Venezuela Fury , the 16-year-old daughter of boxer Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, has become the center of a heated public debate about domestic skills and gender roles after TV presenter Anthea Turner , 66, criticized her for suggesting that her husband should handle cooking.

The controversy stems from a lighthearted TikTok video posted by Venezuela following her honeymoon with husband Noah Price, 19. In the clip, the newlyweds are shown at their new static caravan home where Noah takes charge in the kitchen while Venezuela observes, joking that she turned the gas on but wasn't sure it was working and quipping, "Good advice for everyone by the way, don't cook, let your husband do it.

" Anthea Turner, hosting The Vanessa Show on Channel 5, did not hold back, branding Venezuela "useless" and arguing that parents do children no favors by letting them leave home without learning essential domestic skills. "What has annoyed me about watching Venezuela is that nobody does their kids any favours letting them leave home useless," Turner stated. "Boys and girls should leave home knowing how to do domestics and be able to cook.

" Her comments have ignited a broader discussion on social media about the division of household chores and whether one partner should be expected to take on all cooking responsibilities. Despite Turner's harsh assessment, there is evidence that Venezuela is not entirely unfamiliar with household duties.

The teenager was frequently featured on the family's Netflix reality series, At Home With The Furys, where she was seen assisting with cooking and caring for her younger siblings in the Furys' £5 million mansion. This portrayal contrasts with the image of helplessness suggested by her TikTok remark, leading some observers to argue that her comment was made in jest and not a reflection of her actual capabilities or a permanent arrangement in her marriage.

The public exchange has also highlighted the intense scrutiny faced by young influencers. Venezuela, who shares a defiant attitude with her father, recently responded to online hate after being called an "ignorant, self-centred evil b***h.

" She posted a carousel of images from her honeymoon with the caption: "Some people will say I'm nice, good hearted and harmless. Some people will say I'm the most ignorant, self centred evil b**ch. But I'm Venezuela and I don't care.

" Many fans rallied to her defense, praising her confidence and wishing her well in her new marriage, while noting her apparent good manners and the happiness she shares with her husband. Meanwhile, the newly married couple has continued to document their life together on social media. Venezuela shared additional glimpses of their £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella, including fashion photos in a crop top and sheer miniskirt worn over a bikini.

However, the romance has been slightly marred by controversy surrounding Noah Price, who during a live TikTok video from Marbella urged viewers to "keep liking our videos people, keep sending gifts," a plea that some interpreted as a request for monetary gifts, drawing mixed reactions from the online community





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Anthea Turner Venezuela Fury Tyson Fury Cooking Debate Domestic Skills Gender Roles Tiktok Controversy Social Media Backlash Influencer Marriage

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