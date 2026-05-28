Anthea Turner, 66, has hit out at 16-year-old Venezuela Fury, branding her 'useless' after the teenager said 'let your husband do the cooking'. Venezuela had shared a TikTok video of her husband Noah Price, 19, cooking for her after they returned from their £30,000 honeymoon to Marbella.

Anthea Turner , 66, has hit out at 16-year-old Venezuela Fury , branding her 'useless' after the teenager said 'let your husband do the cooking'. Venezuela had shared a TikTok video of her husband Noah Price , 19, cooking for her after they returned from their £30,000 honeymoon to Marbella.

Anthea was hosting the Vanessa show on Channel 5 and debated whether it's unfair if one person always does the cooking in a relationship. She claimed that Venezuela is 'useless' because she doesn't know how to cook and expects her husband to do it all.

However, Venezuela has proved to be a helpful daughter when living at her parents' luxurious £5million mansion, where she often helped her mum Paris cook dinner and look after her younger siblings. The teenager has also shown a defiant attitude, responding to online commentary after being branded an 'ignorant, self-centred evil b***h' on social media. She posted a TikTok video saying 'some people will say I'm nice, good hearted and harmless, but I'm Venezuela and I don't care'.

Fans rushed to reassure Venezuela that this was not the case, sharing their support in the comments section of the video clip. Venezuela's husband Noah has also landed in hot water after begging TikTok followers for money by way of online gifts and likes. Anthea Turner believes that boys and girls should leave home knowing how to do domestics and be able to cook, and that letting them leave home 'useless' does them no favours.

She thinks that it's essential for young people to learn essential life skills, such as cooking, to become independent individuals. Venezuela's parents, Tyson and Paris Fury, have been involved in various controversies in the past, including their appearance on a Netflix reality show. The family has been open about their luxurious lifestyle, which has sparked debate about the impact of wealth and fame on their children.

Venezuela's response to the online commentary has been met with mixed reactions, with some people praising her confidence and others criticizing her attitude. The teenager's marriage to Noah has been a subject of interest, with many fans eager to see how their relationship will unfold. As Venezuela and Noah continue to navigate their married life, they will undoubtedly face various challenges and controversies.

It remains to be seen how they will handle the pressures of fame and the expectations of their fans





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