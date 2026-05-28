Anthea Turner Brands 16-Year-Old Venezuela Fury 'Useless' for Not Knowing How to Cook

TV presenter Anthea Turner criticizes Venezuela Fury, the 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, for not knowing how to cook, sparking a debate on whether it's unfair if one person always does the cooking in a relationship. Venezuela, who recently married 19-year-old Noah Price, shared a TikTok video of Noah cooking for her, which led to Anthea's criticism. Despite Anthea's comments, Venezuela has proven to be helpful at home, assisting her mother with cooking and looking after her siblings. The teenager has also faced online criticism previously, which she addressed with a defiant TikTok post.

Anthea Turner , the 66-year-old TV presenter, sparked a debate on Thursday's episode of the Vanessa show on Channel 5 when she criticized 16-year-old Venezuela Fury for not knowing how to cook.

The controversy began when Venezuela shared a TikTok video of her 19-year-old husband, Noah Price, cooking for her after their £30k honeymoon in Marbella. In the video, Venezuela can be seen observing Noah as he prepares a meal, saying, 'Noah's cooking and I'm just observing. Right these are his potatoes and they actually look good, they look really nice and this is Noah's steaks.

I just turned the gas ring on and thought it was on and wasn't on for like five minutes, but look I'm not used to cooking on all this, I'll leave you to do it all.

' She jokingly added, 'Good advice for everyone by way, don't cook, let your husband do it. ' Anthea Turner, who was hosting the show, was not amused and branded Venezuela 'useless', stating, 'What has annoyed me about watching Venezuela is that nobody does their kids any favours letting them leave home useless. Boys and girls should leave home knowing how to do domestics and be able to cook.

' However, it's important to note that Venezuela has shown she is helpful at home, as seen on the family's Netflix reality show, 'At Home With The Furys', where she was often seen looking after her younger siblings and assisting her mother, Paris, with cooking dinner. Daily Mail has reached out to Venezuela's representatives for comment. This is not the first time Venezuela has faced criticism online. Earlier, she was branded an 'ignorant, self-centred evil b***h' on social media.

Taking a thick-skinned approach, she shared a defiant TikTok, writing, 'Some people will say I'm nice, good hearted and harmless. Some people will say I'm the most ignorant, self-centred evil b**ch. But I'm Venezuela and I don't care.

' Fans rushed to support her, with comments like 'Personally I think you carry yourself immaculately! You seem such a lovely lass inside and out. Hold that head high Mrs! Wishing you both the happiest lifetime together' and 'Good for you!

You are making your own life and you are smashing it!

' Meanwhile, Noah, Venezuela's husband, has already faced scrutiny for asking TikTok followers for money by way of online gifts and likes during their honeymoon in Marbella





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