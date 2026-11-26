Anthea Rowan describes the devastating moment her mother Lala Stephen failed to recognize her. The article highlights the need for the Dementia Carers Together Appeal.

Anthea Rowan recalls the devastating moment her mother, Lala Stephen, failed to recognize her during a family gathering. The incident occurred when the pair sat down for an evening beer in the family garden. Anthea Rowan asks when they first met, prompting a polite inquiry from Lala Stephen that quickly turned into anger.

Lala Stephen reacted with hostility when Anthea Rowan insisted she was her daughter. Lala Stephen protested that she would know her own child, denying the familial bond entirely. Later, Lala Stephen spoke on the phone to her sister with indignation, wishing someone had informed her of Anthea Rowan's identity.

Also read Dementia deaths hit record high in Scotland as carer support campaigns launch

Anthea Rowan felt shocked and hurt, as they had always maintained a close relationship. Anthea Rowan emphasizes that the memory loss was sudden and specific to her at that moment. Lala Stephen knew Anthea Rowan at lunchtime, but by nightfall, she viewed her as a complete stranger.

This sharp contrast in recognition left Anthea Rowan disorientated and questioning if she had done something to warrant such forgetting. The event marked a profound shift in their dynamic and personal history. Anthea Rowan describes the tone as that of a polite stranger, which hurt deeply.

Anthea Rowan's father died when she was 19, making her often her mother's confidante in subsequent years. Her brother and sister eventually formed a support team to care for Lala Stephen as her condition progressed. Anthea Rowan's brother provided a calm approach that balanced Anthea Rowan's emotional reactions.

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His steady nature helped manage the household during this turbulent period. Anthea Rowan's sister, who works as a teacher, gave up long holidays to allow Anthea Rowan to take a backseat in her caring role. Anthea Rowan, a work-at-home writer, benefited from this relief during critical times of grief.

The siblings supported each other, understanding that if their mother did not know them, they needed to anchor each other. They shared the burden, acknowledging that many dementia carers lack such vital support. Anthea Rowan notes that her siblings helped anchor her in the flotsam and jetsam of lost memories.

In the beginning, Anthea Rowan tried to persuade Lala Stephen of their relationship using photographs and slideshows. She created elaborate digital presentations with detailed commentary to remind Lala Stephen of their shared history. Lala Stephen initially seized on familiar faces but soon grew bored with the evidence.

She eventually forgot the visual proofs Anthea Rowan had produced. Anthea Rowan now understands that dementia had been lurking for years, blurring the past and muddling language. Four years earlier, Lala Stephen had asked about a plant's feathers, confusing leaves for feathers.

Anthea Rowan notes that women are particularly adept at using language to cover dementia's tracks. Lala Stephen could substitute incorrect words but lost the ability to connect names to faces. As Lala Stephen's condition worsened, she could no longer recall her children's names or identities.

Lala Stephen claimed she was not old enough to have grown-up children and disliked their names. She acknowledged having children somewhere but could not place them in her current reality. Anthea Rowan views Lala Stephen's confusion as drifting off her horizon like a ship.

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Anthea Rowan welcomes the Dementia Carers Together Appeal by the Daily Mail, Alzheimer's Society and Mail Force. This initiative aims to fund a pioneering support network for those caring for loved ones with dementia. The appeal addresses the isolation faced by many carers who do not have family support.

Anthea Rowan hopes such resources will help others navigate the flotsam and jetsam of lost memories. A long time afterwards, Anthea Rowan learned about a phenomenon called terminal lucidity. This occurs when a dying brain rallies, perhaps experiencing a surge of chemicals that affords brief, better communication.

Perhaps that is why in the last days of her life, almost four years after she forgot who Anthea Rowan was, Lala Stephen asked, Will your dad be coming soon? Weeks later, Anthea Rowan consulted her diary and found her question coincided with the 38th anniversary of his death.

It was as if she was making connections again. The loss of her husband and her daughter were finally recognized in those final moments. Lala Stephen took Anthea Rowan's hand and said, I love you. Dementia is not a gentle unravelling, it is a wrecking ball.

The only way Anthea Rowan knew to navigate it was to pick through the rubble and understand every symptom that manifested. Anthea Rowan stopped minding that Lala Stephen did not know her. Instead, they developed a carer-charge relationship that created helpful protective emotional distance.

The best advice Anthea Rowan received came from a geriatrician who told Anthea that dementia sufferers may forget them, but they will never forget how they make them feel. Anthea tried to remember that. Dementia Carers Together is raising money to fund new courses across the UK to give tens of thousands of struggling unpaid dementia carers vital emotional and practical support.