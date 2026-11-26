Writer Anthea Rowan shares her mother's sudden memory loss, the family's caregiving burden, and their support for the Dementia Carers Together Appeal.

Writer Anthea Rowan experienced a devastating shock when her mother, Lala Stephen, suddenly failed to recognize her. What began as a polite inquiry about when they first met quickly escalated into anger and denial. Ms. Stephen insisted that Ms. Rowan was not her daughter, claiming she would know her own child. This moment marked the beginning of a rapid decline in Lala Stephen's cognitive abilities, transforming a close maternal relationship into one where the mother viewed her eldest child as a complete stranger.

The Sudden Onset of Cognitive Decline

The transition from clarity to confusion happened with terrifying speed for the family. At lunchtime, Lala Stephen knew her daughter, but by nightfall, she had forgotten her identity entirely. This sudden onset defied the typical gradual progression often associated with aging. Ms. Rowan notes that while the condition eventually spread to forget her other siblings, Carol, and her brother, the initial forgetting of the eldest child was uniquely disorientating. The family had to navigate the psychological toll of a mother who had previously been a confidante since the father died when Ms. Rowan was nineteen.

Also read Inquest: Rowan Booth drowned at Llyn Geirionnydd after refusing lifejacket

Family Support Networks and Caregiving Roles

Ms. Rowan relies heavily on her siblings to anchor her during this crisis. Her brother provides a calm, balancing perspective, while her sister, a teacher, sacrifices long holidays to allow Ms. Rowan brief respite from her caring duties. This teamwork is critical because Ms. Rowan describes the experience as questioning her own identity when her mother no longer recognizes her. Unlike many dementia carers who face isolation, the Rowan family shares the burden, highlighting the importance of robust support systems for those looking after loved ones with memory loss.

The Mechanism of Dementia and Memory Loss

The deterioration followed a pattern where language networks lost access to specific words while other sensory pathways remained intact. Lala Stephen would substitute 'feathers' for 'leaves,' a sign that dementia was blurring past memories and muddling language years before the major crisis. Women often use language to cover these tracks, but the condition eventually stole perception and skewed time. Ms. Stephen knew she had children but could not place them, stating she was not old enough to have grown-up children and expressing disdain for their names.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ineffective Evidence and Evolving Symptoms

Initially, Ms. Rowan tried to persuade her mother of their relationship using photographs and elaborate slideshows. Lala Stephen was intrigued by familiar faces, such as her own mother, but could not connect Ms. Rowan to the label of daughter. She would recognize herself in photos but shrug when asked about the children beside her. As she grew bored, she forgot the evidence presented. This indicated that dementia was not just about forgetting facts but about the brain's inability to retrieve and associate memories with current reality.

The Dementia Carers Together Appeal

Recognizing the immense burden faced by caregivers, Ms. Rowan supports the Dementia Carers Together Appeal. This initiative is a collaboration between the Daily Mail, Alzheimer's Society, and Mail Force. The appeal aims to fund a pioneering support network for those who care for individuals with dementia. Given that many carers lack the family support structure the Rowan siblings enjoy, this funding is vital for creating a safety net for isolated caregivers navigating the complex and painful journey of dementia.