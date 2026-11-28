The Heat ended the Knicks' six-game winning streak and NBA Cup title reign with a 108-105 victory Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and a career-high 23 rebounds, Bam Adebayo scored 25 points and the Miami Heat ended the New York Knicks' six-game winning streak and NBA Cup title reign with a 108-105 victory Friday night.

The Knicks erased a 23-point deficit to grab the lead in the fourth quarter, but Jalen Brunson hit only two of three free throws when he was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds remaining and the Heat held on. Miami would win its group if Philadelphia lost in Indiana, but the 76ers had a huge lead in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brunson had 27 points and eight assists for the Knicks, who needed to win by at least seven points and have the 76ers lose to have a chance to become the first team to advance to the knockout round of the tournament with a 2-2 record. Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 10 rebounds while playing with an abdominal injury that had him listed as questionable until shortly before the game and wincing in pain a few times during it.