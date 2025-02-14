Antarctic Midge's Two-Year Life Cycle: A Key to Survival in Extreme Conditions

An international research team has uncovered a fascinating adaptation mechanism used by the Antarctic midge, the only insect native to Antarctica. This tiny creature survives the extreme cold by employing a unique combination of quiescence and obligate diapause during its two-year life cycle.

Imagine an Antarctic animal and most people think of penguins, but there's a flightless midge, the only known insect native to Antarctica, that somehow survives the extreme climate. How the Antarctic midge copes with freezing temperatures could hold clues for humans about subjects like cryopreservation, but there remain many mysteries about the tiny insect. One mystery appears to have been solved by an Osaka Metropolitan University-led international research team.

Graduate School of Science Professor Shin G. Goto and Dr. Mizuki Yoshida, a graduate student at the time of the research who is now a postdoc at Ohio State University, found that the midge deals with the seasons during its two-year life cycle by undergoing quiescence in its first year and obligate diapause in its second. Quiescence is a form of dormancy in immediate response to adverse conditions, and when conditions improve, the organism becomes active again. Obligate diapause is a dormant period naturally induced at a fixed time in an organism's life cycle, a rare form seen in insects in temperate regions. 'We were able to establish a method for rearing the Antarctic midge over a period of six years to find out some of their environmental adaptation mechanisms,' Dr. Yoshida explained. The team found that Antarctic midge larvae usually grow to their second instar by the first winter and undergo quiescence so that they can quickly resume development at any moment when it suddenly becomes warmer. As the second winter approaches, the larvae reach the final fourth instar, but they do not pupate. Instead, they enter obligate diapause so that they all emerge as adults when summer arrives. As adults, they have only a few days of life and need to find a mate, so this timing mechanism is key to their survival. 'We determined that for the Antarctic midge obligate diapause ends with the onset of low temperatures in winter so that the larvae all pupate at the same time and emerge as adults at the same time,' Professor Goto stated.'Although seasonal adaptation strategies involving overwintering multiple times using both quiescence and obligate diapause have not been reported in other organisms, we believe that insects inhabiting harsh environments such as the Arctic and high altitudes might be employing similar strategies.





ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ANTARCTIC MIDGE QUIESCENCE OBLIGATE DIAPAUSE SURVIVAL MECHANISM EXTREME ENVIRONMENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

74-Year-Old Musician's 50-Year-Old Song Earns Him $1 Million a YearMark Mothersbaugh, a renowned composer known for his work on hit movies and TV shows, has an unexpected source of income: a song he wrote almost 50 years ago. 'Uncontrollable Urge,' originally featured on Devo's debut album, became the theme song for MTV's popular show 'Ridiculousness.' The enduring success of the show has turned the song into Mothersbaugh's biggest money maker, generating an estimated $1 million in royalties annually. This ironic twist is particularly satisfying for Mothersbaugh and his wife, as Devo's early videos met with resistance from MTV.

Read more »

McDonald's Closes Two North Texas CosMc's Locations After One YearMcDonald's has shuttered two CosMc's locations in North Texas just one year after launching the coffee spinoff. While the company cites experimentation with different formats as the reason for the closures, the future of the brand remains uncertain.

Read more »

Mets Sign A.J. Minter to Two-Year DealThe New York Mets have inked left-handed reliever A.J. Minter to a two-year contract worth $22 million. Minter, a veteran of eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves, will bolster the Mets' bullpen.

Read more »

Half Moon Bay Marks Two-Year Anniversary of Farmworker Mass ShootingThe community of Half Moon Bay gathered to remember the seven farmworkers killed in a mass shooting two years ago. The city commemorated the anniversary with flowers, a banner, and plans for a memorial and affordable housing.

Read more »

23-year-old woman charged in crash that killed Vikings rookie and two friends in MarylandA schoolmate of three former football players, who were killed in a car crash in Maryland in 2024, was charged for her involvement in their deaths: Officials.

Read more »

23-year-old woman charged in crash that killed Vikings rookie and two friends in MarylandA schoolmate of three former football players, who were killed in a car crash in Maryland in 2024, was charged for her involvement in their deaths: Officials.

Read more »