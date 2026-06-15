Ant Middleton Breaks Down After Son Struggles to Breathe on Mount Everest

Ant Middleton has confessed it 'broke his heart' to see his son Gabriel struggling to breathe after he summited Mount Everest on their recent trek. The former UK Special Forces soldier, 45, took to Instagram as he shared a video of Gabriel, 17, in their tent, his hair frozen with ice. As Ant asked his son how he felt after completing the Everest summit, Gabriel replied breathlessly: 'Pretty beaten up. It's pretty long day, but accomplished.' Describing the conditions of the 'death zone', he continued: 'Yeah just dead bodies, just rocks, crampons don't fit, slipping onto dead bodies. It's really not nice.' Ant, who revealed Gabriel is the youngest Brit to ever summit Mount Everest last month, took to the caption as he shared how it 'broke his heart' seeing his son suffer. He penned: 'This broke my heart as a father seeing my son suffer like this however the importance of staying calm, collected and leading by example were the most important elements that I could offer in such challenging and life defining moments…

Ant Middleton has confessed it 'broke his heart' to see his son Gabriel struggling to breathe after he summited Mount Everest on their recent trek.

The former UK Special Forces soldier, 45, took to Instagram as he shared a video of Gabriel, 17, in their tent, his hair frozen with ice. As Ant asked his son how he felt after completing the Everest summit, Gabriel replied breathlessly: 'Pretty beaten up. It's pretty long day, but accomplished.

' Describing the conditions of the 'death zone', he continued: 'Yeah just dead bodies, just rocks, crampons don't fit, slipping onto dead bodies. It's really not nice.

' Ant, who revealed Gabriel is the youngest Brit to ever summit Mount Everest last month, took to the caption as he shared how it 'broke his heart' seeing his son suffer. He penned: 'This broke my heart as a father seeing my son suffer like this however the importance of staying calm, collected and leading by example were the most important elements that I could offer in such challenging and life defining moments





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