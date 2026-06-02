Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie debuts glamorous makeover at Soccer Aid for Unicef charity event

Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie debuted her glamorous makeover at a recent Soccer Aid for Unicef charity event. The mother of three showed off her new blonde bob and flashed a hint of her underwear beneath a plunging lace gown.

Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie debuted her very glamorous makeover at a recent Soccer Aid for Unicef charity event in previously unseen pictures. The mother of three, 48, showed off her new blonde bob and flashed a hint of her underwear beneath a plunging lace gown made of satin and lace panels.

She completed her look with red heels and carried a clutch bag under her arm. Ant, 50, posed for pictures with Amzie, as he has affectionately nicknamed her - and he couldn't keep his hands off her. Their night out was all for a good cause and Soccer Aid had raised an incredible £14,619,005 for Unicef by full-time on Monday. Ant and Anne-Marie welcomed their first child together, a son called Wilder, back in May 2024.

Anne-Marie is also a mother to two teenage daughters, Daisy and Poppy, who she shares with her ex Scott Corbett - they split in 2018. Back in March, Ant - who is clearly very loved up, was branded 'icky' by his best friend Dec after sharing very personal details about his intimate life with his wife. The longtime friends were discussing Harry Styles' new album, Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally, when Ant 'icked' out Dec with the admission.

'I do kiss a lot though,' Ant said on their podcast Hanging Out last Thursday, referencing the title of the album. 'I do like kissing. It's one of the things to do. My wife, the same person.

I'm not going around just kissing loads of people.

' Dec scrunched his face up at the comment, grimacing at the camera before turning to Ant and saying: 'Thought you were gonna stick one on us there. ' Ant went on to say how much he loves kissing and how they 'get better as you get older', before asking his pal why he was making an uncomfortable face. 'I find this a bit icky. Just keep it for the bedroom,' Dec said.

The pair posed for pictures on the green carpet at the charity night with Jonathan Wilkes and his wife Nikki Ant and Anne-Marie welcomed their first child together, a son called Wilder, back in May 2024 Anne-Marie showed off her glamorous new look during the outing with her spouse (pictured with Ant, Dec and his wife Ali Astall in 2021) Back in March, Ant was branded 'icky' by his best friend Dec after sharing very personal details about his intimate life with his wife Join the discussionWhat's the best relationship advice you've ever received? What's your view?

Ant tied the knot with his wife Anne-Marie, his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong's assistant, in August 2021 at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire. Talking about his love of kissing, he said: 'I like kissing we should kiss more. Not me and you. People should just kiss.

Kissing's great isn't it. Isn't kissing great? Isn't it though?

'Think of the first kiss you ever had, and the kisses got better as you got older. It's great.

' Dec went on to say: 'Keep it for the kitchen or wherever you do it but don't broadcast it to everybody! ' 'Kissing?! ' Ant said in shock, as Dec added: 'It's a bit icky.





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Ant Mcpartlin Anne-Marie Soccer Aid For Unicef Charity Event Makeover

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Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie debuts glamorous makeover at Soccer Aid eventAnne-Marie McPartlin, 48, showcased a stunning new blonde bob and a daring plunging lace gown at the Soccer Aid for Unicef charity event, where she and husband Ant posed for pictures. The event raised over £14.6 million for Unicef. The couple, who welcomed their first child together in May 2024, were joined by friends including Jonathan Wilkes. The article also references Ant's recent discussion about kissing on his podcast, which his partner Declan Donnelly found 'icky'.

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