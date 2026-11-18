TV presenter Ant McPartlin marked his 51st birthday in Australia with family and friends during the filming of I'm A Celebrity. The celebration occurred as the show faced its lowest launch ratings, with only 4.8 million viewers tuning in.

Television personality Ant McPartlin recently marked his 51st birthday on a sun-drenched Australia n beach alongside his wife Anne-Marie Corbett and their family. The milestone celebration took place in Australia, where McPartlin has traveled to film the latest series of the popular reality competition I'm A Celebrity. The festive gathering included co-host Declan Donnelly, who joined McPartlin for the downtime between filming sessions.

Birthday Celebrations With Family And Co-Host

The TV presenter enjoyed a relaxed atmosphere on the shore, where he was seen cooling off in the ocean and holding the hand of his two-year-old son, Wilder. McPartlin displayed his tattooed torso while paddling in the shallows, appearing in high spirits despite the pressure of the upcoming television season. Anne-Marie Corbett, dressed in a navy blouse and oversized sunglasses, held hands with Wilder as the group mingled on the sand. Co-host Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall were also present, bringing their children Isla Elizabeth Anne, eight, and Jack Anthony Alphonsus, four, to join the beach festivities.

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Friends of the presenter gathered for a pizza picnic on the sand, raising glasses to celebrate the birthday boy. The group posed for several photographs, with McPartlin taking on the role of photographer to capture the moment on his phone. This personal milestone occurred just after the show kicked off its new season on Monday night, providing a rare moment of leisure for the hosts and their families amidst the busy production schedule.

Historic Low Launch Ratings For ITV Show

Despite the festive mood on the ground, the new series of I'm A Celebrity has faced a significant decline in viewership numbers. The launch episode attracted an average audience of 4.8 million viewers, marking the lowest launch audience in the history of the long-running ITV program. The 95-minute opening episode peaked at 5.6 million viewers, a figure that represents a drop of nearly two million viewers compared to the previous year.

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In 2025, the series opener had drawn an average audience of 6.6 million, peaking at 7.3 million. The change in schedule, with the show moving to a Monday night slot for the first time due to England football matches over the weekend, may have influenced these figures. ITV is expected to see higher consolidated numbers when on-demand and catch-up viewing are included, which are anticipated to boost the final audience counts significantly.

Dramatic Episode Twists And Contestant Exits

The first episode featured a shocking twist that impacted contestant AJ Odudu, a 38-year-old TV presenter who faced an early elimination. Odudu lost a head-to-head trial against 55-year-old Claire Sweeney, leading to her departure from the camp before she had even set foot in the jungle. The elimination followed a high-stakes truck challenge where Celebrities scaled a shipping container on a moving truck at an airfield. Sweeney lost the challenge, which forced Odudu into the elimination trial.

Other celebrities, including Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper, participated in a difficult drinking challenge. Meanwhile, Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, influencer Sharky, and model Leomie Anderson were introduced at a remote airfield. Fans have speculated that the early exit of Odudu may have more complex circumstances behind it, though the production confirmed the outcome of the trial. Despite the ratings slump, the show maintained a strong presence among younger demographics, securing an 80 percent share of TV viewing among 16 to 34-year-olds.