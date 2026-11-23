Ant McPartlin enjoys family beach time in Australia with wife Anne-Marie Corbett and son Wilder. The day follows his 51st birthday celebration and occurs as I'm A Celebrity faces record low viewership.

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett shared a tender family moment during a sunny beach day in Australia, offering a glimpse into the presenter's life away from the cameras. The I'm A Celebrity host took a well-deserved break from his demanding presenting duties to spend time with his two-year-old son, Wilder McPartlin. The family outing also included Anne-Marie's teenage daughters, Poppy and Daisy, who have joined them in the country. This relaxed atmosphere provided a stark contrast to the tension currently surrounding the reality television show he hosts.

Ant McPartlin Family Beach Relaxation Details

Ant McPartlin appeared completely at ease as he played with his young son in the shallow waves of the Australian beach. Dressed only in dark swimming shorts, the fifty-one-year-old showed off his tattooed torso before tenderly scooping Wilder up and carrying him through the water. Anne-Marie Corbett watched the affectionate father-son interaction from the sand, wearing a navy blouse and oversized shades. The couple, who married in twenty-twenty-one, displayed their continued closeness by sharing a sweet kiss near the water's edge. Ant's best friend and business partner Declan Donnelly was notably absent from the group, although his wife Ali Astall and their children are also in Australia for the filming period.

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Boxercise Routine and Emotional Reflections

Earlier in the day, Ant McPartlin engaged in an intense workout routine at a gym that has become a favorite local spot for him during his time in the jungle. He participated in a boxercise class, sporting light grey boxing gloves and a full black outfit consisting of a t-shirt and shorts. After the session, he emerged looking worn out, draping a blue and white striped towel over his shoulders. The physical exertion was followed by a moment of personal reflection when Ant stopped to pet a labrador on the beach. He spoke to the dog's owner about his beloved pet Hurley, a dog who passed away at the age of twelve-and-a-half in Ant's arms. The presenter expressed his deep sadness and missing of his companion, a loss that he and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong had previously described as a shocking family moment.

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Rating Slump and Reality Show Controversy

This family outing occurs amidst significant challenges for the I'm A Celebrity franchise, which is currently experiencing its lowest ratings ever. The show averaged just three-point-five million viewers on Saturday, marking the first time the program has ever fallen below the four-million viewer threshold. Despite the presence of cooking drama, the series has struggled to retain its audience numbers. Viewers have also been drawn into a controversy involving campmate Mariella Frostrup, who accused fellow camper AJ Odudu of being aggressive and dramatic during a dispute over cooking duties. AJ Odudu, who is thirty-eight years old, stated that being called aggressive is a triggering word for her, while campmate Leomie Anderson argued that Black women are often unfairly painted as aggressive when simply expressing themselves.

Recent Birthday Celebrations and Future Outlook

The beach day followed Ant McPartlin's recent celebration of his fifty-first birthday, which he spent with family and friends on the sand. A group of his pals gathered for a pizza picnic, raising a glass to honor the birthday boy in a relaxed setting. These gatherings serve as a brief respite from the high-pressure environment of the jungle. While the show faces criticism for its ratings decline and on-screen conflicts, the production continues to film with the main cast. Ant McPartlin's public appearances, such as this beach visit, highlight the personal lives of the hosts as they navigate the demands of one of the most watched television events in the UK.