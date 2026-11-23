Ant McPartlin enjoys a family beach day with wife Anne-Marie Corbett and son Wilder in Australia, while I'm A Celebrity faces record low ratings.

Television presenter Ant McPartlin recently took a well-deserved break from his demanding hosting duties for I'm A Celebrity to spend quality time with his family on an Australian beach. The star, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday, was seen relaxing with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, their two-year-old son Wilder McPartlin, and Anne-Marie's teenage daughters, Poppy and Daisy. The group enjoyed a sunny day by the coast, marking a significant moment of personal connection away from the bright lights of the television studio and the jungle camp.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett Family Beach Outing

Ant McPartlin arrived at the beach shirtless, showcasing his tattooed torso as he cooled off in the water. The doting father was later seen tenderly scooping up his son Wilder and carrying him through the shallow waves, demonstrating a relaxed and affectionate demeanor. Anne-Marie Corbett, dressed in a navy blouse and oversized shades, watched the father-son interaction from the sand. The couple, who married in 2021, appeared closer than ever, sharing a sweet kiss by the water's edge during the family outing.

Also read Sally-Anne Bowen Sentencing: Sex Teacher Fled Arrest Warrant

The family was not alone in their Australian travels. While Ant's best friend and co-host Declan Donnelly was not present at this specific beach gathering, his wife Ali Astall and their children, Isla Elizabeth Anne, eight, and Jack Anthony Alphonsus, four, are also currently in Australia. Earlier in the day, Ant McPartlin engaged in physical activity, attending a boxercise class where he sported light grey boxing gloves. He emerged from the gym looking worn out, draped in a blue and white striped towel, after a rigorous workout in his favorite gym, which he frequents after morning presenting sessions.

I'm A Celebrity Ratings Drop and Camp Controversy

Despite the personal moments captured away from the set, the television program itself is facing significant challenges. The I'm A Celebrity camp has recently been engulfed in a racial controversy following comments made by journalist Mariella Frostrup. During a row over camp cooking duties, Mariella Frostrup, who is 64 years old, accused presenter AJ Odudu, aged 38, of being aggressive and dramatic. This incident has sparked a broader conversation about racial stereotypes and language within the camp.

Advertisement

AJ Odudu responded to the accusation by stating that being called aggressive, particularly for someone with her background, is a triggering word. Her campmate Leomie Anderson supported this view, explaining that Black women are often painted as aggressive when they are merely expressing themselves. The team has argued that the term is inappropriate and does not accurately reflect the situation. These tensions have added a layer of complexity to the show's narrative, potentially distracting from the entertainment value intended for the audience.

Show Ratings Hit Record Low During Production

The controversy coincides with a significant slump in viewership numbers for the long-running series. The show suffered its lowest ratings ever, averaging just 3.5 million viewers on Saturday. This marks the first time the program has fallen below the 4 million viewer threshold, indicating a notable decline in audience engagement. While the cooking drama and interpersonal conflicts have been major talking points, they do not appear to be sufficient to retain the traditional viewer base.

Despite the ratings slump, the cast continues to film episodes, with the families kicking back on the beach between shoots. The contrast between the relaxed family beach day and the intense on-screen conflicts highlights the dual nature of the production. As the series progresses, producers face the challenge of re-engaging audiences who have drifted away due to the changing dynamics and lower initial interest. The impact of these ratings drops may influence future programming decisions and the overall strategy for upcoming seasons of the popular reality show.