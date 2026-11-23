Declan Donnelly forces Ant McPartlin to apologize after a controversial comment about his past romances during an I'm A Celebrity Instagram live stream.

Declan Donnelly has compelled his I'm A Celebrity co-host and close friend Ant McPartlin to issue an apology following a contentious joke regarding Donnelly's romantic history. The incident occurred during an Instagram live broadcast where the duo discussed the recent Bushtucker Trial known as Muckingham Palace.

Controversial Remarks Spark Immediate Confrontation

While reflecting on the trial where Leigh Francis navigated rooms filled with animals to find keys and Mariella Frostrup endured gunge and cockroaches, the conversation shifted to Donnelly. Ant asked Donnelly if he could handle being trapped in a room with pigs for twenty-four hours and immediately added that Donnelly had 'kissed a few'.

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Donnelly responded with a clear negative reaction, looking at his co-host with visible disapproval. When Ant inquired if the comment was too much, Donnelly confirmed it was and demanded an apology to all his former partners. This direct instruction from Donnelly marked the beginning of a tense exchange between the long-time presenting partners.

McPartlin's Attempted Clarification Is Rejected

Ant sighed and initially offered an apology to all of Donnelly's pigs, insisting he did not mention ex-girlfriends. Donnelly rejected this semantic loophole, stating that the insinuation was the issue. The host attempted to explain his intended meaning but was cut off by Donnelly, who firmly maintained that he interpreted the joke as a direct reference to his past relationships.

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This confrontation highlights the sensitivity surrounding Donnelly's previous romantic involvements. The pair had previously discussed Donnelly's exes during the 2012 season of the show, specifically referencing his time dating Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts. That year, Roberts flirted with Donnelly, leading to a memorable moment where he remarked that his thoughts were too crude for broadcast.

History of Romantic Relationships Under Scrutiny

The comment inevitably brought attention to Donnelly's dating history, which includes a decade-long relationship with actress Clare Buckfield that ended in 2003. He was also linked to Sky Sports News presenter Georgie Thompson from 2009 until 2011. These specific timelines and names have been part of public record for years, making the 'pig' joke particularly targeted.

The tension between the two hosts was further evident during the same Instagram session when they watched AJ Odudu fail to catch tennis balls during the Shooting Stars trial. Ant could not contain his laughter at Odudu's performance, calling her the worst catcher he had ever seen and stating he had given up trying to watch the challenge unfold.

Upcoming Challenges And Camp Dynamics Shift

Despite the behind-the-scenes friction, the show moved forward with new directives for the contestants. The hosts announced that celebrities would not face a traditional Bushtucker Trial on that particular day. Instead, they would participate in a surprise series of challenges designed to win meals for fellow campmates.

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This deviation from the standard format was implemented after the Muckingham Palace trial. The producers opted for a different dynamic, focusing on teamwork and reward rather than individual endurance. The shift in format provided a temporary distraction from the personal drama unfolding between the two main presenters.

Impact On Presenting Relationship And Audience

The incident serves as a rare moment of public disagreement between the duo, whose partnership is central to the show's identity. Viewers have witnessed many lighthearted moments between Ant and Dec, making this request for a formal apology stand out as a significant deviation from their usual banter.

Donnelly's demand for accountability regarding his personal history underscores his desire to keep his private life separate from the show's humor. The incident will likely be discussed by fans analyzing the boundaries of their on-air chemistry and the limits of acceptable teasing in the jungle setting.