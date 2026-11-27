Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly address the controversy involving AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup, stating tensions are not that deep despite viewer backlash.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have stepped into the spotlight to address the ongoing controversy surrounding their colleague AJ Odudu and journalist Mariella Frostrup on the reality television show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. The duo used their platform on the talk show Hanging Out With Ant & Dec to offer their perspective on the heated exchange that occurred within the jungle camp, aiming to provide context for the public discourse.

The hosts characterized the friction between the two women as being 'not that deep', suggesting that the situation escalated beyond its original magnitude due to the high-pressure environment of the competition. They emphasized that while the incident generated significant online debate and regulatory attention, the core issue was rooted in the intense stress of managing camp duties rather than malicious intent.

Also read Shappi Khorsandi Criticizes ITV Over Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu Controversy

The Cooking Dispute And Racial Context

The conflict originated during an episode aired on Sunday, where Mariella Frostrup, aged 64, accused presenter AJ Odudu, aged 38, of displaying aggressive and dramatic behavior during a disagreement over who should handle the cooking responsibilities. The tension escalated to the point where AJ Odudu was left in tears after the exchange, prompting her to ask Mariella Frostrup to refrain from using specific terminology that she found triggering.

AJ Odudu clarified that the words in question are often associated with derogatory racial stereotypes directed at Black women, making their usage particularly hurtful in this context. She explained that navigating these interactions as a person of Nigerian descent can be difficult, as her emotions and intent are frequently misconstrued. She noted that while Mariella Frostrup is allowed to express herself freely, she does not always feel granted the same level of freedom or understanding.

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Ant And Dec Analyze The Pressure Cooker

Declan Donnelly offered his analysis of the situation, noting that the drama was 'good for the show' because it keeps viewers engaged and talking. However, he suggested that both parties should 'zoom out' to realize the conflict was not as significant as it appeared. He pointed out that once individuals are immersed in the jungle environment, they often lose the ability to see things from a broader perspective.

Ant McPartlin expanded on this by highlighting the immense pressure placed on the contestants. He explained that there are twelve hungry mouths to feed, and the chef feels as though everyone is standing around watching them, waiting to be fed. This scrutiny creates a high-stress atmosphere that can amplify minor disagreements into major confrontations, making it easy for tempers to flare over routine tasks like cooking.

Declan Donnelly further contextualized the event by noting that the argument started around the campfire while someone was cooking and then spilled over into the following day. This extension of the conflict is what turned a manageable disagreement into a 'much bigger deal' than it should have been. The hosts stressed that the most important outcome was that AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup managed to sit down and speak about the issue directly.

Apologies And Ongoing Viewer Backlash

Despite the hosts' efforts to normalize the situation, the resolution within the camp did not completely satisfy all viewers. During a subsequent conversation, Mariella Frostrup apologized for using the word but mentioned that she also gets 'triggered' by being called posh. She attempted to draw parallels between their experiences, stating that she is often called aggressive as well, which she attributed to being a woman.

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AJ Odudu acknowledged this point but argued that the historical and racial weight of being called aggressive carries different consequences for Black women. She insisted that while the moment may pass for some, the impact lingers for others. The conversation ended with Mariella Frostrup remarking that AJ Odudu 'doesn't take an apology well,' a comment that further fueled criticism from the audience.

The controversy garnered significant attention, with Ofcom receiving 887 complaints regarding the argument. Many viewers on social media platforms like X argued that Mariella Frostrup still demonstrated a lack of understanding by equating her experiences with those of AJ Odudu. Critics pointed out that failing to recognize the specific racial implications of the language used indicated a failure to grasp the depth of the issue.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly concluded that the two women were 'adult enough' to talk it through and move on together, having drawn a line under the incident. While they acknowledged the importance of the conversation, they maintained that the drama was largely a product of the unique pressures faced by contestants in the jungle, urging the public to view the incident with a bit more perspective.