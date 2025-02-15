Ant Anstead Celebrates Renée Zellweger's New Movie, Praising Her 'Brilliant' Performance

HGTV star Ant Anstead took to Instagram to express his excitement for Renée Zellweger's latest film, calling it 'utterly brilliant'. The former couple, who were married from 2018 to 2020 and share a 5-year-old son, Hudson, have been publicly demonstrating a friendly and supportive relationship since their split. Anstead's post comes amidst Christina Haack's recent reconciliation with her ex-husband, showcasing a positive dynamic between the two families.

Ant Anstead , the HGTV star and host of 'Born Mechanic', publicly expressed his excitement for Renée Zellweger 's latest movie, calling it 'utterly brilliant'. Anstead and Zellweger were married from 2018 to 2020 and share a 5-year-old son named Hudson. Anstead shared a photo of himself holding a pink sign that read 'Team Jones', along with the movie poster, on his Instagram.

He praised Zellweger's performance, stating that the film is 'incredibly moving' and 'will touch the hearts of Bridget fans deeply'. He also complimented Zellweger's dedication to her craft. This isn't the first time Haack has subtly supported Anstead's social media posts featuring his actress girlfriend. When Anstead posted a birthday tribute to their son Hudson, he highlighted how much their little one is loved by both him and Zellweger. Haack responded with a supportive comment, 'Happy Birthday to our sweet boy!', further demonstrating the mending of their recent relationship. This friendly exchange follows Haack's split from her third husband, Josh Hall, in 2024. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016, and they share two children together: daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9. Haack has been actively participating in her relationship with Anstead, even inviting him to be a guest judge on her new show. In the upcoming February 19th episode, Anstead will offer his critiques on both Haack's designs and those of her competitors.





