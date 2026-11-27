Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly weigh in on the tense conflict between AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup, calling the dispute over racial slurs less significant than viewers believed.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have publicly addressed the contentious dispute between AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup on I'm A Celebrity, describing the conflict as something that escalated beyond its actual severity. The television duo utilized their latest episode of Hanging Out With Ant & Dec to contextualize the friction, suggesting that the pressures of jungle life exaggerated minor misunderstandings into a major controversy.

Production Interception And Official Complaints

The tension originated during Sunday's broadcast when journalist Mariella Frostrup, aged sixty-four, criticized presenter AJ Odudu, aged thirty-eight, for being aggressive and dramatic regarding cooking duties. This exchange left Odudu in tears, prompting her to request that Frostrup cease using those specific terms due to their association with derogatory racial stereotypes directed at black women.

Also read Shappi Khorsandi Criticizes ITV Over Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu Controversy

Producers intervened to speak with both campmates after the incident, which subsequently drew the attention of regulatory bodies. Ofcom later confirmed that it received eight hundred and eighty-seven complaints regarding the argument, marking a significant viewer response to the on-screen confrontation.

Ant McPartlin Declares Tensions Not That Deep

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly argue that the feud should be viewed through the lens of extreme environmental stress rather than genuine animosity. McPartlin explained that the camp operates under immense pressure, with twelve hungry people waiting to be fed while the cooks are constantly watched, creating a high-stakes atmosphere where emotions run dangerously high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donnelly added that the situation spilled over from the campfire into the following day, becoming a much larger deal than it ought to have been. He noted that once participants are inside the jungle environment, they struggle to zoom out and realize that the conflicts are not as deep as they appear to the outside observer.

Dialogue And Lingering Misunderstandings

The hosts emphasized that the most critical outcome was the ability of Odudu and Frostrup to sit down and discuss their differences. Donnelly praised both women for being adult enough to talk it through, draw a line under the incident, and move forward together as teammates.

However, the subsequent reconciliation episode revealed complexities that left some viewers unsatisfied. Although Frostrup apologized for the word choice, she also revealed that she gets triggered by being called posh, which led to a further exchange where she claimed she is often called aggressive herself.

Viewer Backlash And Social Media Criticism

While Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attempted to normalize the dispute, social media reaction remained sharply critical. Many viewers felt that Frostrup demonstrated a lack of understanding regarding the historical and racial weight of the terms used, particularly when she equated her own experiences with those faced by a black woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Critics on platform X argued that citing personal instances of being called aggressive ignored the specific systemic implications of that stereotype. Despite the hosts' desire to dampen the drama, the incident continues to generate significant discussion regarding representation and sensitivity in reality television programming.