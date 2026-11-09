Ant and Dec Arrive in Australia for I'm a Celeb Amid PETA Criticism

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall land in Australia to host I'm a Celeb. The duo faces ongoing controversy from PETA regarding animal cruelty claims linked to the long-running ITV show's Bushtucker trials.

Declan Donnelly has arrived in Australia alongside his wife, Ali Astall, to prepare for hosting the next series of the hit television program, I'm a Celeb. The 51-year-old television personality was spotted smiling broadly as he stepped off the plane with the 47-year-old model, marking the beginning of their preparations for the upcoming broadcast. They will be co-hosting the show once again alongside their long-time professional partner, Ant McPartlin, continuing a partnership that began when the program launched in 2002.

Hosts Arrive for New Series Launch

The couple opted for casual, vibrant attire as they navigated the airport terminal in Australia. Declan Donnelly chose a distinctive shirt paired with shorts, while Ali Astall wore a stylish mini dress featuring a ra-ra hem and a button-down collarless top. She completed her look with a denim jacket carried over her arm and a pair of studded sandals. The pair arrived with their two young children, eight-year-old daughter Isla and four-year-old son Jack, before the formal launch of the new season scheduled for next week.

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PETA Campaign Against Animal Exploitation

The arrival of the presenters comes just weeks after intense criticism from the animal rights organization, PETA, regarding the show's treatment of wildlife. The group has condemned the program for what it describes as a relentless reign of animal exploitation and a tacky, cruel spectacle. PETA has launched a campaign that includes creating Halloween costumes depicting Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as perpetrators at a crime scene, aiming to highlight their complicity in the use of animals for entertainment.

History of Controversy and Legal Issues

Controversy over the show's Bushtucker trials has persisted for years, with critics arguing that animal abuse is not a form of entertainment. These trials involve celebrities being locked in chambers with live animals or being forced to consume creatures such as spiders, mealworms, and cockroaches. The history of the show includes serious legal incidents, such as an investigation in 2009 where ITV faced prosecution in Australia after contestant Gino D'Acampo killed and cooked a rat during filming.

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Impact on Viewers and Future Proceedings

The program's approach to animal welfare has prompted thousands of complaints to the media regulator, Ofcom. In 2010, the broadcaster pleaded guilty to two charges of cruelty to animals and paid a financial penalty. Additional footage from 2018 showed a crocodile used in a trial with its mouth taped shut, further fueling calls for change. PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen stated that animals never consent to being confined or killed for amusement.

Industry Speculation on Contestants

As the hosts settle into Australia, speculation about this year's celebrity lineup continues to grow. Reports indicate that former footballer Wayne Rooney and the character Sharky have already been seen arriving in the country on Monday. The combination of high-profile guest arrivals and the ongoing ethical debate surrounding the show's production methods ensures that the new season will remain a significant topic of discussion for audiences and critics alike.