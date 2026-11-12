Anoushka Shankar Says Russell Brand Was Once Brought Into Her Home

Sitar musician Anoushka Shankar has described a past visit by Russell Brand to her home, following his rape and sexual assault convictions.

Anoushka Shankar, the sitar musician and daughter of the late Ravi Shankar, has revealed that Russell Brand was once welcomed into her home by a man understood to be her ex-husband, Joe Wright. She made the disclosure in a post online, in which she expressed horror about Brand following his rape and sexual assault convictions.

Shankar, 45, is the half-sister of pop star Norah Jones. She has previously spoken candidly and movingly about the sexual abuse she endured in her younger years, and her latest remarks have brought the trauma of her past painfully back to the surface.

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Anoushka Shankar Describes Brand Visit to Her Home

Anoushka Shankar wrote that it makes her shudder to know that this particular monster has been in her home, brought there by someone else many years ago. She stopped short of naming the man in her post, which referred to a figure she had come to know for his own subtler brand of patriarchy.

In the same post, Anoushka Shankar wrote: 'This monster wore his true character on his sleeve, hiding in plain sight.' Her words were directed at Russell Brand, whose convictions for rape and sexual assault have made his past conduct a matter of public record.

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After this news outlet contacted Anoushka Shankar, she deleted the part of the sentence describing the man as having a subtler brand of patriarchy. Russell Brand, 51, was pictured talking to Joe Wright at the 2012 after-party in Los Angeles for his film Anna Karenina.

Joe Wright Marriage and Divorce Details

Joe Wright, 54, is the acclaimed director of films including the Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour and Atonement. He was married to Anoushka Shankar at the time of the 2012 Los Angeles after-party photograph.

Anoushka Shankar and Joe Wright separated in 2017, after he had an affair with American actress Haley Bennett. Their divorce was finalised in 2019, when a judge concluded that Wright had committed adultery and that his wife found living with him intolerable.

Anoushka Shankar took custody of the couple's two sons following the divorce. Before he met Anoushka Shankar, Joe Wright was engaged to actress Rosamund Pike, who appeared in his 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.

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Joe Wright and Rosamund Pike were engaged in 2007, but they called off their wedding just two weeks before the big day. Neither Anoushka Shankar nor Joe Wright has commented on the latest claims about Russell Brand.

Unanswered Questions After Shankar Post

Anoushka Shankar has not publicly named the man who brought Russell Brand into her home. The source material states that she and Joe Wright declined to comment, so the account of the visit rests on Shankar's own online post.

The post stands as Anoushka Shankar's direct statement about Russell Brand, and it draws on a personal history she has discussed before. Readers should note that the link between Joe Wright and the visit is based on the understanding reported in the source, not on a confirmed identification in her words.