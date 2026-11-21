INDIANAPOLIS- The mild November weather will continue both day this weekend. Today stays dry but your Sunday will feature a chance for needed rain. TODAY: Golden sunshine expected all day long with temperatures running 20 degrees above normal, reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees this afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS- The mild November weather will continue both day this weekend. Today stays dry but your Sunday will feature a chance for needed rain. TODAY: Golden sunshine expected all day long with temperatures running 20 degrees above normal, reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees this afternoon.

If we hit 70 in Indianapolis, that will be the fourth time reaching that number this month. Any outdoor plans today say in Carmel for Christkindlmarkt, college football or Christmas tree shopping will be good to go! Heads up if you are sensitive to high levels of particulate matter, an Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 10am this morning and then again from 6pm this evening until 10am tomorrow for just Marion County.

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Keep it easy if you are sensitive to it! TONIGHT: Mostly clear to start with clouds arriving later in the overnight. Temperatures will remain mild in the low to mid 40s. TOMORROW: Your Sunday will start dry but mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers expected for the mid to late afternoon, lasting into the evening.

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No severe weather expected, but a brief downpour is possible. Rain amounts will be under a 1/4″. Highs will still be mild in the mid to upper 60s. EARLY WEEK: Sharply cooler but dry weather expected for the first few days of the holiday week with highs in the mid 40s both Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING: A large storm system will be passing to our south, largely avoiding us but could impact travel plans if you are headed that way. A stray rain shower is possible on Wednesday locally but for the most part we will be dry. Thanksgiving looks cloudy, cool but dry as of now.