Another QB injury: Drew Lock’s status ‘up in the air’ for Week 10 vs. Raiders

Lock sustained his injury in the third quarter of Seattle’s win over the Cardinals.

While Drew Lock didn’t miss any game action during Seattle’s 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, he has a new injuryhe reportedly had been battling over the past couple of weeks.

Lock was seen grabbing his right hip area during the third quarter of Sunday’s game, grimacing and walking gingerly as he got off the field prior to Seattle’s final scoring drive. Jalen Milroe warmed up on the sidelines while Lock went into the blue tent, but Lock stayed in for the rest of the afternoon and didn’t miss a play.

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Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters at the post-game press conference that Lock’s status is “up in the air” after getting his oblique looked at.

“He made it out , but you know, like I’ve sat here before and told you a guy would be ready and then he wasn’t. So, leave my options open. ” For what it’s worth, Lock said “we’ll get it looked at ” and that it “was not too bad. ” When asked if the injury affected him, he said, “I wouldn’t say it did.

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”ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting what felt like a pretty obvious situation that he is in “jeopardy” of missing Week 10 with quad and rib injuries. If Darnold was listed as “week-to-week” by Mike Macdonald, this isn’t earth-shattering news as much as it affirms what’s already been said. If the news is negative on Lock, then we could see Jalen Milroe’s first career NFL start.

But at the minimum, this is a very banged up Seahawks quarterback room and the bye week might be one of the most welcome byes in recent Seahawks history. Seahawks sign Deven Eastern, will only have 2 quarterbacks active vs. Cardinals The Seahawks’ roster moves ahead of Week 9 against the Cardinals tell us a whole lot about certain positions on the team.

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