Humans were not the first genetic engineers.

Other organisms were creating GMO plants millions of years before we began splicing foreign DNA into crops. The sweet potato was cultivated thousands of years ago by people in Central and South America, yet another organism had tampered with its genes long before our species came along and plucked it from the soil.that cultivated sweet potatoes from around the world contained foreign DNA, some of which was actively expressed by the plant.

This special bacterium is quite the tinker. When it infects plant tissue, it can transfer a small segment of its own DNA into the host's cells. From then on, the plant may 'read' and 'express' the genes of this foreign pathogen. It can even pass the T-DNA on when it reproduces.

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If humans could remove the disease-causing genes from T-DNA, it could theoretically allow us to genetically engineer plants for the better. While these products are often vilified for being unnatural, they are actually based on a very natural process. In nature, the T-DNA that a pathogen inserts into its host's genome is for its own survival, but sometimes it can share unexpected advantages, too. , could help plants withstand temperature changes, defend against disease, and reduce oxidative damage.