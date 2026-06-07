Another One of Superman's Most Powerful Villains Might Be Coming to the DCU Soon (but How Will It Work?)

Several iconic Superman villains are already part of the DCU, but another one may be joining soon according to James Gunn.

Lex Luthor and Braniac, two of the Man of Steel’s most iconic villains, have already made their way into the MCU, but even moremovie out as of the writing of this article, there is still a long way to go.

Upcoming projects likewill bring in more of DC Comics’ iconic characters, and we may have gotten a hint as to who is joining the DCU next. James Gunn has been very vocal about his plans for the DCU, but this social media interaction with a fan may have just been his biggest update yet.that asked if characters like “General Zod, Doomsday, Doctor Fate, Black Adam, Ultraman and the Crime Syndicate, and Darkseid” will ever join the DCU.

Gunn replied, “Two of them in not too long,” indicating that at least two of the characters on this list will make their DCU debut very soon. So, this has left many fans asking a simple question: Which two? Darkseid is one of DC Comics’ most significant villains, so it isn’t surprising that the franchise would want to introduce him early.

However, he isn’t set to be the big bad in ais officially part of the main DCU timeline, meaning that events in the animated show are canon to other projects likeDarkseid’s addition to the DCU is a big deal, as he could pose a major threat to the heroes that already exist in the franchise.

However, since Darkseid was already heavily used in the DCEU, it’ll probably be a while until the DCU attempts to use him in a major way again.season 2’s introduction of the Salvation storyline could pave the way for Darkseid to have a larger role in the franchise, but this all depends on his yet-to-be-seen role in With Darkseid filling one of the two slots, that means the other character is either General Zod, Doomsday, Doctor Fate, Black Adam, or Ultraman and the Crime Syndicate. So, here is a breakdown of the odds of these characters appearing in the DCU from least likely to most likely.

Of all the characters on this list, Black Adam is the least likely villain to appear in the DCU. Dwayne Johnson’s portrayal of the character inwas a high-profile misstep for the character, and it is doubtful that the DCU would risk falling into the same pitfalls of the DCEU. If Black Adam ever comes back, it will probably be as a For similar reasons, Doctor Fate probably won’t be in the DCU anytime soon.

Fate was one of the main characters in, and the DCU probably wants to distance itself from this project. Fate probably isn’t getting his own movie or TV show, and unless he is added to the Justice Gang in.

However, Doomsday’s most popular story is “The Death of Superman,” which probably isn’t getting adapted anytime soon. Doomsday’s Kryptonian origins mean that there is a chance he could pop up inaround the corner, he could easily pop up in either of these movies. Since he’s already been the villain in two live-actionSuperman movie, where he is last seen getting sucked into a black hole.

This could easily take Ultraman to another universe where he can form the Crime Syndicate, which he can bring back to the main DCU. This storyline is directly set up by the first





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