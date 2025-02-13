The author tackles another NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, praising its cleverness and difficulty. He shares his experience solving the puzzle, highlighting specific clues that stumped him. The author also mentions his other work, including Wordle guides.

Another day, another NYT Mini Crossword puzzle to solve. We’re supposed to get some snow here in the mountains, though I’ll believe it when I see it. It’s been the driest, warmest winter I can remember, so even the tiniest dusting of the fluffy white stuff would be a welcome change. We need several feet of snow at this point to really have any chance of warding off forest fires.

In any case, we have a crossword to solve so let’s solve it! The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. This was a tremendously clever and tricky Mini Crossword! I was really thrown off by 1 and 9 Across, which cleverly give a clue within a clue. The word isn’t actually complete without a final letter in 4-Down, but there’s a gap in the way. Hence, mind the gap and watch your step. I love these little innovative flairs in a puzzle like this. In any case, it took me quite awhile to figure this out, and some of the others, like 2-Down, were plenty tricky on their own. I spent 3 minutes on this Mini. If you also play Wordle, I write guides about that as well. You can find those and all my TV guides, reviews and much more





