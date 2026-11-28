An earthquake shook Los Angeles hours after a magnitude 5.0 quake and a series of aftershocks rattled the city.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles and Manhattan Beach, California, during Thanksgiving weekend. The second large quake comes as a cluster of tremors strikes Los Angeles, kicked off by the 5.0-magnitude earthquake around 9:30 a.m.The USGS reported the first earthquake’s epicenter around 6 kilometers west of Manhattan Beach with a depth of around 12 kilometers.

Eight total quakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater shook near Manhattan Beach on Saturday. Dozens of smaller tremors went off around the same area. Because of the stronger quake, the LAFD reactivated “earthquake mode” to assess damage in the city. The previous activation found no significant damage or injuries.

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“In addition to several aftershocks, a second significant earthquake off the coast of Manhattan Beach occurred at 11:41 AM PDT,” they wrote. “Pursuant to protocol, the LAFD is now in earthquake mode, as personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations conduct a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts, examining critical infrastructure and areas of local concern across our 470 square mile City of Los Angeles jurisdiction.