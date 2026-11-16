Clint Howard returns to the horror genre as 'Another Ice Cream Man' begins filming. The sequel expands the cult classic universe with a new story arc and supporting cast.

Production has officially commenced on the highly anticipated sequel to the 1995 horror comedy "Ice Cream Man," marking a significant milestone for the cult classic franchise. Clint Howard, who originally portrayed the terrifying protagonist Gregory Tudor, will return to the screen in a transformed capacity. The new installment, titled " Another Ice Cream Man," is currently being shot, bringing the beloved character back to audiences more than three decades after the original video release. This development confirms long-standing rumors about the expansion of the property that gained a dedicated following through home media.

Clint Howard Returns In New Role

Clint Howard will star in the upcoming project while simultaneously stepping behind the camera as a co-director. He will share directing duties with Carmelo Chimera, a filmmaker known for his work on the film "Sin Eater." This dual role represents a major shift from the 1995 original, where Howard solely focused on acting. Howard explained during an interview with Dead Meat in 2025 that his character will evolve significantly. The narrative will feature a different ice cream man, still portrayed by Howard, because the original character meets his demise within the new storyline.

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P.J. Soles Joins Supporting Cast

Veteran actress P.J. Soles has confirmed her participation in the sequel, bringing additional credibility and star power to the production. Soles, widely recognized for her iconic roles in "Halloween" and "Carrie," revealed her involvement via an Instagram post featuring a photograph of herself alongside Clint Howard. In her caption, she disclosed that filming has officially begun and that she has secured a small role in the new film. Her inclusion highlights the strong network of horror and cult cinema veterans willing to revisit the "Ice Cream Man" universe.

Expanding The Horror Universe

The creative team describes "Another Ice Cream Man" as part of a larger horror universe centered around Clint Howard's character. Promotional materials suggest ambitious plans for a broader franchise, although no official confirmation exists regarding additional movies beyond this sequel. The original 1995 film, directed by Norman Apstein, established a unique tone by blending slasher elements with dark comedy. It utilized graphic imagery and psychological trauma to differentiate itself from standard genre fare, creating a distinct aesthetic that fans have celebrated for years.

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Legacy Of The Original Film

The source material debuted in 1995 and starred Olivia Hussey, David Naughton, and Jan-Michael Vincent alongside Clint Howard. The plot follows a man who experiences a traumatic incident involving an ice cream man during his childhood. After spending time in a psychiatric hospital, he assumes control of an ice cream business and uses it as a cover to commit violent crimes. Gregory Tudor, the protagonist, puts human remains into his products, prompting a group of children to investigate his disturbing activities. The film was released directly to video, bypassing theaters, yet it eventually cultivated a massive cult following among horror enthusiasts.

Future Release And Distribution Plans

As of the current publication date, there is no official release date scheduled for "Another Ice Cream Man." The production is in active filming, but distribution details and premiere windows remain unconfirmed by the studio or producers. The original movie had a runtime of 84 minutes and was written by David Dobkin, with Paul Norman serving as producer. Fans awaiting the next chapter of this cult series must wait for further announcements regarding the film's post-production and marketing rollout.