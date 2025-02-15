Another Earthquake Strikes Malibu, Adding to California's Seismic Activity

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Malibu area late Friday night, adding to a series of nine earthquakes that have hit California since Thursday. While there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, the quake was felt as far as 50 miles away in Los Angeles County and 30 miles away in Ventura County. This recent seismic activity comes on the heels of other tremors across the state, including a 4.3 magnitude quake near Avenal and three earthquakes near Hayward in the Bay Area.

Another earthquake shook the Malibu area late Friday night, adding to a series of seismic events that have rattled California this week. The U.S. Geological Survey ( USGS ) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake striking at approximately 11:44 p.m. This tremor is one of nine earthquakes recorded in California since Thursday, highlighting the state's frequent seismic activity. Earthquakes in California range from barely noticeable tremors to major disasters.

The Malibu earthquake was felt as far as 50 miles away in Los Angeles County, in cities like Long Beach, Porter Ranch, and Whittier. It was also felt 30 miles away in various cities in Ventura County, including Thousand Oaks, Port Hueneme, Oxnard, Camarillo, and Simi Valley. While there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the Malibu earthquake, the USGS emphasizes that aftershocks are often a possibility after a quake. This recent seismic activity follows a string of earthquakes across the state. On February 13th, the strongest quake was a 4.3 magnitude that struck 6 miles north-northwest of Avenal. Three earthquakes were also recorded a mile from Hayward in California's Bay Area on Thursday afternoon, two within two minutes of each other, all along the active Hayward fault line. Another 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck 2 miles off Pleasant Hill in the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon, and a 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit 10 miles west-southwest of Petrolia in Northern California that same day.Adding to the challenges faced by Californians, Los Angeles was also hit by landslides this week due to an atmospheric river, a narrow band of moisture bringing heavy rainfall. Intense rainfall triggered large debris flows, making several streets impassable in Santa Monica and the Palisades. The city is still recovering from the destruction caused by recent wildfires, which burned over 47,900 acres, destroyed more than 16,250 homes and businesses, and tragically claimed 29 lives.USGS officials advise that the best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to 'drop, cover, and hold on.' They recommend dropping down to your hands and knees and holding onto something sturdy. If you're using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, ensure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops. They also warn of potential hazards after an earthquake, such as building damage, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines. Be prepared for aftershocks and remember to 'Drop, Cover, and Hold On' if you feel another tremor





